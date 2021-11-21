NY Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A shower in the a.m.;47;28;NW;12;62%;60%;1 Binghamton;Increasingly windy;37;24;W;18;62%;71%;1 Buffalo;Snow showers, colder;38;31;WNW;19;55%;96%;1 Central Park;A little a.m. rain;52;33;NW;17;61%;64%;1 Dansville;Snow showers;39;28;W;17;57%;98%;1 Dunkirk;Snow showers, colder;37;34;WNW;18;54%;99%;1 East Hampton;Rain;57;34;NNW;15;68%;94%;1 Elmira;A snow shower;41;27;W;19;53%;57%;1 Farmingdale;Rain in the morning;52;31;NW;16;65%;72%;1 Fort Drum;Snow showers, colder;37;22;W;17;60%;96%;1 Fulton;Very windy;39;27;WNW;24;64%;92%;1 Glens Falls;Cloudy;45;25;SW;13;64%;34%;1 Islip;Morning rain;53;33;NW;17;65%;72%;1 Ithaca;P.M. snow showers;37;26;W;17;63%;97%;2 Jamestown;Snow showers, colder;32;25;WNW;21;66%;99%;1 Massena;Winds subsiding;40;20;WNW;17;60%;36%;1 Montauk;Rain;57;36;NNW;18;74%;94%;1 Montgomery;Winds subsiding;47;25;WNW;16;63%;59%;2 Monticello;Windy and cooler;42;24;WNW;19;69%;32%;2 New York;A little a.m. rain;51;33;NW;16;60%;64%;1 New York Jfk;Rain in the morning;53;32;NW;16;62%;72%;1 New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;53;36;NW;17;55%;65%;1 Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;49;28;WNW;16;60%;58%;2 Niagara Falls;Snow showers, colder;38;31;W;19;59%;88%;1 Ogdensburg;Breezy and cooler;40;24;WNW;15;68%;34%;1 Penn (Yan);Snow showers;38;29;W;17;53%;93%;2 Plattsburgh;Cloudy;45;23;WSW;11;56%;39%;1 Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;50;25;W;16;63%;58%;1 Rochester;Snow showers, colder;38;29;WSW;18;60%;99%;1 Rome;Snow showers, colder;40;24;W;16;71%;98%;1 Saranac Lake;Colder;36;15;W;13;72%;39%;1 Shirley;Rain in the morning;55;31;NW;17;65%;72%;1 Syracuse;P.M. snow showers;41;29;WSW;17;64%;97%;2 Watertown;Snow showers, colder;39;24;WNW;17;58%;96%;1 Wellsville;A snow shower;32;26;W;15;61%;97%;1 Westhampton Beach;Morning rain;54;25;NNW;17;80%;88%;1 White Plains;A little a.m. rain;50;28;NW;16;66%;65%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather