NY Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Partly sunny, cool;57;41;NNW;6;70%;25%;3 Binghamton;Cool with some sun;55;42;NNW;8;74%;27%;3 Buffalo;Some sun;63;48;SE;5;60%;25%;3 Central Park;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;8;54%;2%;4 Dansville;Cool with some sun;62;42;N;6;68%;4%;3 Dunkirk;Partial sunshine;63;46;ENE;6;60%;0%;3 East Hampton;Clouds and sun;63;52;NNW;8;55%;25%;3 Elmira;Cool with some sun;61;41;NW;7;71%;24%;3 Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;66;49;NNW;10;52%;3%;4 Fort Drum;Cool with some sun;58;43;W;7;71%;0%;3 Fulton;Cool with some sun;59;46;SW;6;72%;25%;3 Glens Falls;A morning shower;58;38;N;6;74%;47%;3 Islip;Clouds and sun;65;51;NNW;9;50%;3%;4 Ithaca;A morning shower;57;43;NW;8;76%;48%;3 Jamestown;Partial sunshine;58;40;ESE;7;75%;25%;3 Massena;A shower in places;58;43;W;5;73%;42%;3 Montauk;Sunny intervals;64;53;N;8;58%;0%;3 Montgomery;Clouds and sun, cool;62;41;NW;7;61%;25%;3 Monticello;Partly sunny, cool;58;40;NW;7;68%;10%;3 New York;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;9;51%;1%;4 New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;68;51;N;13;49%;2%;4 New York Lga;Clouds and sun;66;54;NNW;12;47%;2%;4 Newburgh;Clouds and sun;62;42;NW;7;66%;25%;3 Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;62;48;E;7;59%;4%;2 Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;58;47;WNW;5;68%;6%;3 Penn (Yan);A morning shower;59;44;WSW;6;68%;40%;3 Plattsburgh;A morning shower;58;42;W;8;74%;47%;2 Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, cool;63;41;N;7;63%;8%;3 Rochester;A morning shower;60;45;NNW;7;68%;40%;3 Rome;Some sunshine;60;43;N;6;70%;25%;3 Saranac Lake;A morning shower;51;36;WNW;6;82%;45%;2 Shirley;Clouds and sun;65;48;NNW;9;53%;2%;4 Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;47;WSW;8;71%;25%;3 Watertown;Partly sunny;59;42;NW;6;70%;25%;3 Wellsville;Cool with some sun;56;36;WNW;6;70%;2%;3 Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;64;43;NNW;11;58%;25%;4 White Plains;Clouds and sun;62;45;NNW;11;57%;3%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather