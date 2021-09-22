NY Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Breezy with a shower;75;63;SE;15;85%;80%;1 Binghamton;Windy with rain;69;50;SW;20;91%;95%;1 Buffalo;Morning rain, breezy;70;56;SSW;14;69%;84%;2 Central Park;Couple of t-storms;77;64;SE;17;81%;87%;1 Dansville;Morning rain;67;51;SSW;16;89%;100%;2 Dunkirk;A little a.m. rain;69;56;SSW;20;64%;67%;2 East Hampton;A couple of showers;78;70;SE;15;83%;74%;3 Elmira;Breezy with rain;71;50;SW;14;87%;100%;1 Farmingdale;Couple of t-storms;78;68;SE;16;79%;84%;2 Fort Drum;A bit of rain;74;54;SSE;15;75%;93%;1 Fulton;Rain, breezy, humid;74;53;WSW;15;82%;99%;1 Glens Falls;Breezy with a shower;78;63;SSE;15;77%;80%;1 Islip;Couple of t-storms;78;69;SE;15;81%;87%;2 Ithaca;Rain, breezy, humid;71;49;SSW;14;89%;95%;1 Jamestown;A little a.m. rain;59;48;S;19;84%;67%;2 Massena;A couple of showers;77;58;ESE;15;74%;90%;1 Montauk;A few showers;77;70;SE;14;82%;70%;3 Montgomery;Couple of t-storms;77;62;SE;15;82%;88%;1 Monticello;Rain and a t-storm;71;57;SE;21;90%;90%;1 New York;Couple of t-storms;77;64;SSE;16;83%;87%;1 New York Jfk;Couple of t-storms;78;67;SE;18;82%;86%;2 New York Lga;Couple of t-storms;80;68;SE;17;73%;86%;2 Newburgh;Couple of t-storms;79;66;SE;16;81%;87%;1 Niagara Falls;Breezy, morning rain;68;56;SSW;14;71%;87%;2 Ogdensburg;Rain, breezy, humid;75;63;SSE;15;78%;93%;1 Penn (Yan);Breezy with rain;70;51;SW;15;87%;97%;1 Plattsburgh;A couple of showers;78;62;SSE;14;72%;86%;1 Poughkeepsie;Couple of t-storms;79;65;SE;14;79%;87%;1 Rochester;Breezy with rain;67;49;SSW;15;80%;83%;1 Rome;A touch of rain;76;56;SE;14;78%;95%;1 Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;73;57;SE;15;78%;88%;1 Shirley;A couple of showers;79;69;SE;15;83%;87%;2 Syracuse;Breezy with rain;76;55;SSW;15;81%;94%;1 Watertown;Breezy with rain;76;54;WSW;15;76%;93%;1 Wellsville;Cooler, morning rain;62;47;SSW;15;77%;89%;2 Westhampton Beach;A couple of showers;77;66;SE;16;84%;87%;2 White Plains;Couple of t-storms;77;66;SE;15;80%;86%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather