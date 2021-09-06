Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;6;67%;6%;5

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;72;61;S;6;68%;19%;6

Buffalo;Nice with sunshine;79;68;S;8;59%;61%;6

Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;78;69;SSW;2;53%;12%;6

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;SSW;6;60%;58%;6

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;67;S;7;58%;73%;6

East Hampton;Sunny and pleasant;76;66;SSW;6;60%;4%;6

Elmira;Lots of sun, nice;78;62;S;5;65%;21%;6

Farmingdale;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;S;7;53%;10%;6

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;72;63;SSE;7;65%;61%;5

Fulton;Mostly sunny;75;63;SSE;5;65%;66%;6

Glens Falls;Nice with some sun;73;55;S;6;66%;6%;6

Islip;Sunshine and nice;78;69;S;7;54%;8%;6

Ithaca;Sunshine, pleasant;76;63;SSE;5;66%;42%;6

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;75;61;SSW;9;68%;75%;6

Massena;Periods of sun;72;60;SSE;7;67%;56%;5

Montauk;Sunny and delightful;77;68;SSW;5;63%;4%;6

Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SSW;5;62%;10%;6

Monticello;Mostly sunny;73;58;SSW;6;65%;12%;6

New York;Plenty of sunshine;78;69;SSE;6;52%;10%;6

New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;78;69;SSW;9;55%;10%;6

New York Lga;Plenty of sunshine;81;71;S;7;48%;10%;6

Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;SSE;6;63%;10%;6

Niagara Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;SSW;8;57%;76%;6

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;71;67;SSE;6;62%;61%;5

Penn (Yan);Sunshine, pleasant;77;66;SSW;5;60%;56%;6

Plattsburgh;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;S;6;61%;56%;4

Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;4;61%;12%;6

Rochester;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;67;S;6;63%;64%;6

Rome;Some sun, pleasant;74;62;SE;5;66%;56%;6

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;68;53;S;6;72%;70%;5

Shirley;Sunny and nice;78;64;S;6;58%;5%;6

Syracuse;Partial sunshine;78;67;S;6;64%;56%;6

Watertown;Mostly sunny;73;64;S;6;68%;61%;5

Wellsville;Nice with sunshine;75;61;SSW;6;66%;61%;6

Westhampton Beach;Sunny and delightful;77;60;S;6;61%;4%;6

White Plains;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;S;6;57%;10%;6

_____

