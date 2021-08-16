Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Periods of rain;74;66;SSE;7;76%;75%;2

Binghamton;A little a.m. rain;73;66;SSW;8;94%;71%;2

Buffalo;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;71;SSW;9;73%;74%;2

Central Park;A couple of showers;78;73;S;4;78%;87%;2

Dansville;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SSW;6;82%;80%;2

Dunkirk;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;S;8;73%;74%;2

East Hampton;Periods of sun, nice;79;71;S;6;61%;24%;5

Elmira;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;SSW;6;87%;65%;2

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;78;72;S;10;71%;44%;4

Fort Drum;Periods of rain;75;68;S;8;85%;87%;3

Fulton;Rain in the morning;78;68;SSW;6;87%;83%;2

Glens Falls;Showers around;74;65;S;5;88%;75%;2

Islip;Partly sunny, nice;80;73;SSE;8;61%;36%;5

Ithaca;Rain in the morning;75;67;S;9;89%;77%;2

Jamestown;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;64;S;10;92%;80%;2

Massena;A little rain;74;67;SSW;5;82%;85%;2

Montauk;Increasing clouds;79;71;S;4;72%;23%;5

Montgomery;A couple of showers;76;67;S;5;87%;91%;2

Monticello;Morning rain;76;66;SSE;5;81%;86%;2

New York;A couple of showers;78;73;SSE;8;75%;87%;2

New York Jfk;Variable clouds;79;73;S;11;77%;72%;3

New York Lga;A couple of showers;80;75;S;10;72%;88%;2

Newburgh;Cloudy with a shower;80;70;SSE;6;71%;73%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning t-storm;80;70;SSW;9;74%;64%;2

Ogdensburg;Rain, not as warm;73;71;SSE;5;84%;80%;3

Penn (Yan);A p.m. t-storm;77;68;SSW;8;84%;84%;2

Plattsburgh;Showers around;75;66;S;6;78%;90%;4

Poughkeepsie;A couple of showers;77;69;S;5;81%;78%;2

Rochester;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;SSW;7;83%;82%;2

Rome;Morning rain;76;67;ESE;7;84%;87%;2

Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;72;63;SSW;5;84%;85%;2

Shirley;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;S;7;61%;26%;5

Syracuse;Morning rain;80;70;SSW;8;79%;80%;2

Watertown;Morning rain;77;69;S;7;85%;81%;2

Wellsville;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;7;85%;80%;2

Westhampton Beach;Turning cloudy;78;69;S;7;71%;44%;4

White Plains;Variable clouds;76;69;S;7;79%;72%;3

