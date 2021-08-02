Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;4;56%;8%;9

Binghamton;Nice with some sun;74;55;ESE;4;58%;10%;9

Buffalo;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;SE;7;55%;16%;9

Central Park;Variable clouds;80;66;SSE;1;51%;7%;6

Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;ESE;4;56%;11%;9

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;78;59;ESE;7;56%;24%;9

East Hampton;Variable cloudiness;78;66;SSW;4;57%;29%;5

Elmira;Nice with some sun;79;54;E;3;58%;11%;9

Farmingdale;More clouds than sun;80;66;SSE;6;53%;14%;6

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;SSW;10;58%;10%;8

Fulton;Partly sunny;77;55;SE;5;58%;13%;9

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;77;54;SW;6;62%;7%;9

Islip;Mostly cloudy;80;66;S;6;48%;16%;5

Ithaca;Clouds and sun;76;55;E;4;58%;10%;8

Jamestown;Partly sunny;73;56;ENE;5;62%;31%;9

Massena;Sun and some clouds;78;56;SW;10;58%;11%;7

Montauk;Variable cloudiness;78;66;SSW;2;66%;28%;6

Montgomery;Variable cloudiness;77;56;ENE;3;57%;7%;8

Monticello;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;NNW;4;54%;8%;9

New York;Variable cloudiness;80;66;S;6;42%;7%;6

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SSE;7;54%;11%;5

New York Lga;Variable cloudiness;81;69;SSE;6;45%;7%;5

Newburgh;Variable cloudiness;80;59;NNW;4;54%;7%;8

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;77;60;SSW;7;51%;1%;9

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SSW;8;61%;12%;7

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNE;4;53%;11%;9

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;79;58;WSW;7;55%;7%;8

Poughkeepsie;More clouds than sun;79;58;S;2;56%;8%;8

Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SSW;6;62%;12%;9

Rome;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;ENE;6;58%;13%;8

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;73;47;SW;8;60%;7%;8

Shirley;Variable cloudiness;80;65;S;6;52%;21%;4

Syracuse;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;SSE;6;50%;14%;9

Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;9;62%;10%;8

Wellsville;Nice with some sun;75;56;SE;4;61%;21%;9

Westhampton Beach;More clouds than sun;79;60;S;5;60%;25%;4

White Plains;Variable cloudiness;78;61;SE;5;52%;8%;6

