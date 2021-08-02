NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;4;56%;8%;9 Binghamton;Nice with some sun;74;55;ESE;4;58%;10%;9 Buffalo;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;SE;7;55%;16%;9 Central Park;Variable clouds;80;66;SSE;1;51%;7%;6 Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;ESE;4;56%;11%;9 Dunkirk;Partly sunny;78;59;ESE;7;56%;24%;9 East Hampton;Variable cloudiness;78;66;SSW;4;57%;29%;5 Elmira;Nice with some sun;79;54;E;3;58%;11%;9 Farmingdale;More clouds than sun;80;66;SSE;6;53%;14%;6 Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;SSW;10;58%;10%;8 Fulton;Partly sunny;77;55;SE;5;58%;13%;9 Glens Falls;Partly sunny;77;54;SW;6;62%;7%;9 Islip;Mostly cloudy;80;66;S;6;48%;16%;5 Ithaca;Clouds and sun;76;55;E;4;58%;10%;8 Jamestown;Partly sunny;73;56;ENE;5;62%;31%;9 Massena;Sun and some clouds;78;56;SW;10;58%;11%;7 Montauk;Variable cloudiness;78;66;SSW;2;66%;28%;6 Montgomery;Variable cloudiness;77;56;ENE;3;57%;7%;8 Monticello;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;NNW;4;54%;8%;9 New York;Variable cloudiness;80;66;S;6;42%;7%;6 New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SSE;7;54%;11%;5 New York Lga;Variable cloudiness;81;69;SSE;6;45%;7%;5 Newburgh;Variable cloudiness;80;59;NNW;4;54%;7%;8 Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;77;60;SSW;7;51%;1%;9 Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SSW;8;61%;12%;7 Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNE;4;53%;11%;9 Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;79;58;WSW;7;55%;7%;8 Poughkeepsie;More clouds than sun;79;58;S;2;56%;8%;8 Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SSW;6;62%;12%;9 Rome;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;ENE;6;58%;13%;8 Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;73;47;SW;8;60%;7%;8 Shirley;Variable cloudiness;80;65;S;6;52%;21%;4 Syracuse;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;SSE;6;50%;14%;9 Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;9;62%;10%;8 Wellsville;Nice with some sun;75;56;SE;4;61%;21%;9 Westhampton Beach;More clouds than sun;79;60;S;5;60%;25%;4 White Plains;Variable cloudiness;78;61;SE;5;52%;8%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather