NY Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Heavy thunderstorms;80;63;SE;7;86%;79%;4

Binghamton;A couple of t-storms;78;62;WSW;8;82%;63%;5

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;78;68;SSW;12;73%;45%;3

Central Park;A thunderstorm;86;72;W;2;78%;73%;8

Dansville;A stray thunderstorm;82;63;SSW;7;75%;43%;3

Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;79;67;S;9;73%;44%;3

East Hampton;Humid with a t-storm;77;69;SSW;5;93%;76%;6

Elmira;Humid with a t-storm;82;60;SW;7;76%;53%;4

Farmingdale;A t-storm, warmer;85;72;SW;7;78%;71%;9

Fort Drum;A couple of t-storms;78;65;SW;12;81%;67%;2

Fulton;Humid with a t-storm;80;64;SW;8;78%;58%;3

Glens Falls;A couple of t-storms;80;63;SW;7;87%;71%;4

Islip;Humid with a t-storm;82;72;SSW;7;81%;71%;9

Ithaca;Humid with a t-storm;80;63;S;8;81%;54%;4

Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;75;63;SSW;11;87%;42%;3

Massena;A couple of t-storms;80;63;SW;11;78%;83%;3

Montauk;A t-storm, warmer;78;70;SW;3;89%;76%;5

Montgomery;A heavy thunderstorm;82;64;W;5;88%;73%;8

Monticello;A drenching t-storm;80;63;W;6;78%;63%;6

New York;A thunderstorm;86;72;SSW;6;77%;73%;8

New York Jfk;Humid with a t-storm;83;72;WSW;8;82%;71%;9

New York Lga;Humid with a t-storm;86;75;WSW;7;72%;72%;9

Newburgh;A heavy thunderstorm;85;66;S;5;82%;73%;8

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSW;10;70%;41%;3

Ogdensburg;A t-storm or two;79;63;SSW;8;80%;70%;3

Penn (Yan);Humid with a t-storm;81;65;SW;8;73%;54%;4

Plattsburgh;A couple of t-storms;78;64;SSW;10;81%;71%;3

Poughkeepsie;A heavy thunderstorm;84;66;SSW;5;83%;74%;8

Rochester;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;SW;8;71%;44%;3

Rome;A couple of t-storms;80;66;NW;7;82%;72%;3

Saranac Lake;A couple of t-storms;75;58;SW;9;84%;72%;3

Shirley;Humid with a t-storm;83;71;SSW;7;82%;71%;9

Syracuse;A couple of t-storms;82;67;SSW;9;76%;65%;3

Watertown;A couple of t-storms;78;64;S;11;80%;65%;3

Wellsville;Humid with a t-storm;75;60;SW;8;78%;53%;4

Westhampton Beach;A t-storm, warmer;80;68;SW;7;87%;76%;7

White Plains;A t-storm, warmer;81;70;WSW;4;85%;71%;9

