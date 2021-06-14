Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little a.m. rain;71;55;NW;6;73%;72%;5

Binghamton;A t-storm around;67;50;NW;9;79%;46%;5

Buffalo;Partly sunny;72;53;NW;10;57%;26%;10

Central Park;Warmer;79;64;NW;3;67%;47%;5

Dansville;A t-storm around;73;49;WNW;7;67%;44%;7

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;75;53;NNW;8;57%;24%;10

East Hampton;Showers around;72;61;WNW;7;82%;77%;5

Elmira;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;48;WNW;8;74%;45%;5

Farmingdale;Warmer;78;62;NW;6;71%;51%;5

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;68;47;NNW;8;75%;65%;4

Fulton;A t-storm around;69;51;NNW;8;76%;44%;4

Glens Falls;Rain ending;72;52;WNW;4;77%;76%;5

Islip;A shower and t-storm;78;63;NW;7;71%;64%;5

Ithaca;A t-storm around;68;49;WNW;9;80%;42%;5

Jamestown;Partly sunny;69;47;N;11;70%;25%;9

Massena;A couple of showers;70;46;NNW;8;69%;67%;5

Montauk;Showers around;73;62;WSW;4;84%;84%;5

Montgomery;Showers around;75;55;NW;6;72%;66%;5

Monticello;A little rain;72;52;NNW;6;74%;69%;5

New York;Warmer;79;65;NW;6;66%;46%;5

New York Jfk;Warmer;77;63;NW;8;71%;47%;5

New York Lga;Warmer;79;65;NW;7;62%;48%;5

Newburgh;Clearing, a shower;76;58;WNW;5;72%;61%;5

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;74;54;NNW;10;52%;4%;10

Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;70;49;NNW;5;70%;64%;4

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;72;51;WNW;7;66%;44%;5

Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;70;51;WNW;6;79%;77%;5

Poughkeepsie;Clearing, a shower;77;56;NNW;4;71%;61%;5

Rochester;Some sun;73;53;NNW;9;63%;30%;7

Rome;Rain ending;70;49;WNW;8;77%;70%;3

Saranac Lake;Periods of rain;66;41;NW;5;80%;73%;3

Shirley;A shower in the a.m.;77;61;WNW;7;74%;62%;5

Syracuse;A t-storm around;71;53;WNW;9;69%;45%;4

Watertown;A couple of showers;70;48;N;8;72%;62%;4

Wellsville;A t-storm around;68;46;WNW;9;68%;44%;7

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;74;58;W;5;81%;62%;4

White Plains;Warmer;75;59;NNW;5;73%;56%;5

