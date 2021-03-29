NY Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny;61;44;SSE;11;41%;5%;5 Binghamton;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;S;14;44%;4%;5 Buffalo;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;52;S;14;39%;26%;5 Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;60;47;S;6;42%;4%;6 Dansville;Partly sunny, warmer;71;51;S;14;35%;25%;5 Dunkirk;Partly sunny, warmer;70;51;S;15;34%;25%;5 East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;53;47;SSW;8;51%;5%;6 Elmira;Breezy in the p.m.;68;47;S;11;42%;6%;5 Farmingdale;Breezy in the p.m.;58;48;SSW;11;47%;4%;6 Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;48;S;16;39%;12%;5 Fulton;Partly sunny, warmer;64;49;S;13;41%;1%;5 Glens Falls;Not as cool;59;40;S;9;47%;5%;5 Islip;Plenty of sunshine;57;50;S;10;47%;4%;6 Ithaca;Partly sunny, breezy;65;47;S;15;42%;0%;5 Jamestown;Partly sunny, warmer;66;48;S;14;39%;25%;5 Massena;Partly sunny, breezy;63;47;SSW;13;37%;19%;5 Montauk;Plenty of sun;55;46;SSW;6;50%;4%;6 Montgomery;Plenty of sun;62;41;SSW;9;48%;5%;6 Monticello;Not as cool;59;39;S;9;50%;5%;6 New York;Plenty of sunshine;58;48;S;8;42%;4%;6 New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;58;48;S;13;48%;4%;6 New York Lga;Plenty of sun;59;47;S;11;43%;4%;6 Newburgh;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;SSE;9;49%;5%;5 Niagara Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;65;49;SSW;15;46%;25%;5 Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;49;S;14;49%;15%;5 Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, warmer;66;50;S;14;39%;0%;5 Plattsburgh;Increasingly windy;60;43;S;14;43%;5%;5 Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;62;44;S;8;46%;5%;5 Rochester;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;54;S;13;40%;9%;5 Rome;Partly sunny, warmer;65;44;ESE;11;41%;2%;5 Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;38;SSW;12;40%;5%;5 Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;56;48;SSW;9;48%;4%;6 Syracuse;Breezy in the p.m.;67;49;S;13;38%;2%;5 Watertown;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;49;S;14;39%;12%;5 Wellsville;Partly sunny, breezy;65;51;S;14;39%;25%;5 Westhampton Beach;Plenty of sunshine;55;43;SSW;7;53%;4%;6 White Plains;Sunny, not as cool;59;45;SSW;8;45%;4%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather