NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun;54;38;S;5;62%;27%;1
Binghamton;Partial sunshine;53;39;W;8;71%;9%;2
Buffalo;Partly sunny, breezy;53;41;WSW;14;63%;6%;3
Central Park;Decreasing clouds;59;50;WSW;2;70%;15%;1
Dansville;Partly sunny;56;40;W;7;64%;6%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;54;43;SW;10;59%;28%;3
East Hampton;Low clouds breaking;59;53;WSW;6;74%;41%;1
Elmira;Partly sunny;58;37;W;6;65%;9%;2
Farmingdale;Some sunshine;60;51;W;5;69%;44%;2
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;50;38;W;13;69%;35%;1
Fulton;Clouds and sun;53;39;WSW;8;68%;12%;2
Glens Falls;Areas of low clouds;53;36;SSW;7;66%;27%;1
Islip;Partial sunshine;59;52;WSW;7;74%;44%;2
Ithaca;Partly sunny;55;39;W;7;70%;9%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny;51;38;WSW;10;75%;30%;3
Massena;Partly sunny;51;37;WSW;12;65%;31%;1
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;60;54;W;3;71%;38%;1
Montgomery;Clouds and sun;59;43;WSW;5;71%;35%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny;54;39;W;7;68%;37%;2
New York;Decreasing clouds;59;50;WSW;7;60%;15%;2
New York Jfk;Decreasing clouds;59;52;W;7;70%;44%;2
New York Lga;Decreasing clouds;60;52;WSW;7;63%;44%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny;58;45;SW;6;68%;7%;1
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;53;39;WSW;12;62%;14%;3
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;39;WSW;9;61%;26%;1
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;56;41;WSW;8;65%;8%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;51;40;WSW;7;65%;42%;1
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;59;43;WSW;4;67%;33%;2
Rochester;Clouds and sun;53;40;WSW;8;68%;10%;2
Rome;Clouds and sun;53;38;W;7;67%;31%;1
Saranac Lake;Low clouds;44;34;W;9;77%;42%;1
Shirley;Clouds and sun;59;51;WSW;6;77%;44%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;54;39;WSW;8;62%;14%;2
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;52;39;W;13;65%;34%;1
Wellsville;Partly sunny;51;39;SW;8;64%;6%;2
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;58;49;W;4;78%;44%;1
White Plains;Partly sunny;58;48;W;5;70%;44%;1
