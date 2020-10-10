NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cooler;57;43;NNE;7;64%;54%;4
Binghamton;Cooler;59;46;ESE;6;67%;71%;3
Buffalo;Cooler;59;52;ENE;11;68%;56%;3
Central Park;Becoming cloudy;68;54;NE;9;62%;85%;2
Dansville;Cooler;63;52;ESE;7;64%;56%;3
Dunkirk;Low clouds may break;65;58;E;6;69%;56%;2
East Hampton;Clouds and sun, nice;66;55;ENE;9;61%;30%;3
Elmira;Cooler;64;49;ESE;4;64%;71%;3
Farmingdale;Periods of sun;70;53;ENE;7;61%;80%;2
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;41;E;8;59%;42%;3
Fulton;Partly sunny, cooler;58;43;ESE;5;63%;55%;4
Glens Falls;Cooler;55;37;NNE;7;59%;25%;4
Islip;Partly sunny;68;55;E;8;57%;80%;2
Ithaca;Cooler;61;48;SE;5;68%;65%;3
Jamestown;Cooler;63;55;ESE;7;80%;58%;1
Massena;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;E;7;56%;6%;3
Montauk;Partly sunny;66;53;E;8;66%;30%;3
Montgomery;Cooler;63;43;E;6;64%;73%;3
Monticello;Cooler;62;42;E;5;69%;73%;3
New York;Becoming cloudy;70;54;E;9;66%;85%;2
New York Jfk;Becoming cloudy;70;55;NE;8;64%;84%;2
New York Lga;Becoming cloudy;71;54;NE;13;57%;84%;2
Newburgh;Cooler;63;47;ENE;7;68%;73%;3
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;58;50;E;11;70%;18%;3
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;35;ENE;6;65%;13%;3
Penn (Yan);Cooler with some sun;59;50;ENE;5;64%;62%;4
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, cooler;50;32;NNE;8;59%;6%;3
Poughkeepsie;Cooler with some sun;66;45;ENE;6;57%;73%;3
Rochester;Cooler;56;49;E;9;65%;56%;4
Rome;Partly sunny, cooler;61;44;ESE;5;61%;53%;4
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;50;27;E;5;64%;4%;4
Shirley;Partly sunny;67;54;ENE;8;60%;74%;2
Syracuse;Cooler with some sun;60;48;E;6;61%;55%;4
Watertown;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;ENE;9;57%;41%;3
Wellsville;Cooler;58;53;SE;4;78%;68%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;66;52;E;9;65%;74%;2
White Plains;Clouds and sun, nice;67;49;E;6;62%;82%;2
_____
