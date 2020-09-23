NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;74;51;SSE;4;63%;8%;4
Binghamton;Clouds and sun;72;54;WSW;6;68%;35%;5
Buffalo;Partly sunny;74;60;SSW;12;73%;27%;4
Central Park;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;N;2;51%;10%;5
Dansville;Partly sunny;79;55;S;5;63%;29%;4
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;75;59;SSW;9;71%;28%;4
East Hampton;Partly sunny;74;62;SW;6;65%;10%;5
Elmira;Clouds and sun;79;50;N;5;66%;39%;5
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;76;61;SW;7;58%;7%;5
Fort Drum;An afternoon shower;72;55;ESE;7;70%;73%;4
Fulton;A stray shower;76;55;SE;4;70%;54%;3
Glens Falls;Sunny intervals;74;48;N;5;68%;14%;4
Islip;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;SSW;7;60%;7%;5
Ithaca;Partly sunny;75;53;SSW;5;67%;40%;4
Jamestown;Partly sunny;72;53;SSW;7;77%;30%;3
Massena;Becoming cloudy;71;52;ENE;6;74%;39%;2
Montauk;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;WSW;4;66%;8%;5
Montgomery;Clouds and sunshine;77;50;N;5;62%;6%;5
Monticello;Clouds and sun;73;51;W;5;69%;10%;5
New York;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;SW;6;51%;9%;5
New York Jfk;Partial sunshine;76;62;SW;8;57%;8%;5
New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;66;SW;7;47%;8%;5
Newburgh;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;SW;6;67%;6%;4
Niagara Falls;A morning shower;76;60;SW;10;74%;48%;3
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;72;57;ESE;4;74%;68%;3
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sunshine;78;56;SW;5;65%;32%;4
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;72;52;WNW;5;69%;51%;3
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;77;54;SSW;3;61%;7%;5
Rochester;A shower in places;78;57;SW;7;72%;45%;2
Rome;Clouds and sun;75;53;NE;4;69%;31%;4
Saranac Lake;Decreasing clouds;69;48;ESE;6;66%;33%;4
Shirley;Partly sunny;76;60;SW;7;65%;7%;5
Syracuse;A shower in spots;77;56;SSE;4;64%;53%;4
Watertown;An afternoon shower;72;54;E;6;70%;73%;4
Wellsville;Sun and clouds;73;55;SW;6;74%;31%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds, nice;74;56;SW;6;67%;8%;5
White Plains;Nice with some sun;76;58;SW;5;56%;7%;4
_____
