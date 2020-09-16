NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Areas of morning fog;74;54;S;10;53%;5%;5
Binghamton;Areas of morning fog;72;53;SSW;11;54%;21%;5
Buffalo;Breezy with hazy sun;74;59;SW;13;50%;42%;5
Central Park;Hazy sunshine;75;63;SSW;4;59%;8%;5
Dansville;Fog in the morning;81;56;SSW;11;47%;27%;5
Dunkirk;Hazy sunshine;77;59;SSW;11;48%;27%;5
East Hampton;Hazy sunshine;71;65;SSW;8;65%;12%;5
Elmira;Fog in the morning;78;51;SSW;9;54%;21%;5
Farmingdale;Hazy sun;73;63;SW;11;62%;8%;5
Fort Drum;Hazy sun and breezy;75;53;SW;15;47%;58%;5
Fulton;Hazy and warmer;79;57;SSW;9;50%;41%;5
Glens Falls;Hazy sunshine;73;51;SSW;10;58%;13%;5
Islip;Hazy sunshine;73;64;SSW;9;60%;7%;5
Ithaca;Fog in the morning;77;53;S;11;52%;26%;5
Jamestown;Hazy sun;73;53;SW;10;61%;27%;5
Massena;Partly sunny, warmer;75;51;WSW;16;50%;64%;5
Montauk;Hazy sun;71;66;SSW;8;66%;12%;5
Montgomery;Hazy sun;74;53;SW;9;61%;5%;5
Monticello;Hazy sunshine;72;52;SW;7;60%;7%;5
New York;Hazy sunshine;75;64;SSW;8;56%;7%;5
New York Jfk;Hazy sun;74;64;SSW;12;63%;8%;5
New York Lga;Hazy sunshine;76;66;SSW;11;54%;8%;5
Newburgh;Hazy sunshine;76;58;S;7;61%;5%;5
Niagara Falls;Hazy sun and breezy;74;58;SW;14;54%;55%;5
Ogdensburg;Hazy sunshine;73;56;SSW;13;53%;66%;5
Penn (Yan);Fog in the morning;79;57;SSW;12;47%;16%;5
Plattsburgh;Warmer with hazy sun;76;55;SSW;13;52%;27%;5
Poughkeepsie;Hazy sun;76;55;S;7;56%;6%;5
Rochester;Hazy sunshine;80;59;SW;9;50%;27%;5
Rome;Hazy sun and warmer;77;55;SSW;8;50%;27%;5
Saranac Lake;Hazy sun and warmer;72;50;SW;13;45%;59%;5
Shirley;Hazy sunshine;73;63;SSW;9;62%;7%;5
Syracuse;Hazy sun and warmer;80;59;SSW;11;46%;27%;5
Watertown;Hazy sun and warmer;76;53;SW;13;49%;62%;5
Wellsville;Fog in the morning;75;53;SSW;8;48%;7%;5
Westhampton Beach;Hazy sun;71;59;SSW;10;66%;8%;5
White Plains;Hazy sunshine;73;59;SSW;8;61%;7%;5
_____
