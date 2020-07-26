NY Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;94;72;SSW;7;59%;34%;9

Binghamton;Partly sunny;90;68;SW;9;58%;66%;9

Buffalo;A severe t-storm;84;69;SW;15;72%;84%;8

Central Park;Very hot;96;79;SW;5;45%;10%;10

Dansville;A t-storm in spots;92;69;SW;10;58%;74%;9

Dunkirk;A severe t-storm;87;70;SSW;12;68%;85%;9

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;88;76;SW;8;67%;8%;10

Elmira;Partly sunny;94;70;SW;9;56%;66%;9

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny and hot;95;78;SW;11;47%;13%;10

Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SW;12;74%;85%;6

Fulton;A t-storm in spots;91;69;WSW;10;63%;74%;9

Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;92;68;WSW;9;59%;64%;9

Islip;Mostly sunny and hot;93;78;SW;10;54%;12%;10

Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;91;70;SSW;9;60%;73%;9

Jamestown;A severe t-storm;84;65;SW;13;73%;85%;10

Massena;Showers and t-storms;86;68;SW;12;74%;86%;5

Montauk;Mostly sunny, humid;89;75;SW;8;64%;7%;9

Montgomery;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;WSW;8;54%;14%;9

Monticello;Partly sunny, humid;91;68;WSW;7;58%;21%;10

New York;Very hot;96;80;SW;8;49%;10%;10

New York Jfk;Sunshine, very hot;94;78;SW;13;52%;13%;10

New York Lga;Very hot;99;82;SW;10;38%;10%;10

Newburgh;Very hot;96;74;SW;7;57%;14%;9

Niagara Falls;A severe t-storm;87;67;SW;14;72%;84%;5

Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;85;72;SW;7;81%;84%;5

Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;91;70;SW;11;57%;74%;9

Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;88;69;SSW;8;74%;84%;6

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;98;73;SW;7;48%;14%;9

Rochester;Humid with some sun;90;69;SW;12;67%;70%;9

Rome;A t-storm in spots;90;69;SSW;8;63%;65%;9

Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SW;10;74%;84%;6

Shirley;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;SW;9;58%;9%;10

Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SW;11;56%;64%;9

Watertown;Showers and t-storms;86;69;SW;12;71%;90%;6

Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;87;67;SW;10;66%;74%;9

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;91;72;SW;11;56%;8%;10

White Plains;Mostly sunny;95;75;SW;9;46%;8%;10

_____

