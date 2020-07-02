NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers and t-storms;83;64;ESE;5;71%;72%;7
Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;81;64;NNW;8;70%;67%;10
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;83;67;WSW;7;67%;55%;10
Central Park;A t-storm in spots;88;68;ENE;4;56%;64%;11
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;89;63;NW;7;57%;47%;10
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SW;7;67%;42%;10
East Hampton;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;NNE;10;77%;73%;9
Elmira;A t-storm in spots;92;62;N;8;57%;44%;10
Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;89;68;NE;8;57%;70%;11
Fort Drum;Clouds and sunshine;84;64;SSW;7;67%;29%;5
Fulton;A p.m. t-storm;85;64;N;7;68%;60%;9
Glens Falls;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;N;6;78%;66%;7
Islip;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;NE;7;62%;81%;10
Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;85;64;N;9;65%;45%;10
Jamestown;Partly sunny, humid;83;64;NNW;9;62%;24%;11
Massena;A t-storm in spots;85;59;N;7;62%;48%;10
Montauk;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;NE;9;80%;73%;9
Montgomery;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;62;NE;5;69%;76%;7
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;84;62;ENE;5;74%;68%;9
New York;A t-storm in spots;89;70;ENE;6;59%;64%;11
New York Jfk;A t-storm in spots;87;67;ENE;10;60%;64%;11
New York Lga;A t-storm in spots;90;69;ENE;9;48%;64%;11
Newburgh;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;NE;5;69%;78%;10
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, humid;87;67;NNW;6;62%;18%;8
Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;84;61;NE;5;69%;46%;9
Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;88;66;NW;8;58%;47%;9
Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;80;59;W;7;76%;66%;9
Poughkeepsie;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;E;4;67%;78%;10
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NW;8;63%;48%;9
Rome;Showers and t-storms;86;63;NNW;6;68%;69%;6
Saranac Lake;A shower or t-storm;77;50;ESE;5;71%;65%;7
Shirley;A p.m. t-storm;86;65;NE;10;66%;76%;10
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;87;66;W;8;61%;49%;5
Watertown;A t-storm in spots;86;61;SW;6;67%;42%;5
Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NW;8;62%;44%;10
Westhampton Beach;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;NE;11;71%;75%;10
White Plains;A t-storm in spots;86;62;ENE;7;61%;66%;9
_____
