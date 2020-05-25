NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds and sun;87;64;SSE;7;55%;42%;10
Binghamton;A t-storm in spots;83;63;S;6;63%;40%;9
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;84;66;SSE;6;61%;44%;10
Central Park;Some sun, pleasant;77;60;S;4;66%;4%;10
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;91;66;S;5;57%;45%;10
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;5;59%;45%;10
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;66;55;SSW;5;86%;7%;10
Elmira;A t-storm in spots;89;62;S;5;61%;40%;10
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;73;59;SSE;5;70%;5%;10
Fort Drum;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SSE;8;55%;43%;9
Fulton;A t-storm in spots;90;66;SSE;4;57%;42%;10
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;86;63;S;6;56%;47%;10
Islip;Clouds and sun;71;57;S;6;74%;5%;10
Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;88;65;SSE;6;60%;40%;10
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;8;61%;45%;10
Massena;A t-storm in spots;89;67;SW;9;52%;50%;7
Montauk;Sun and clouds;67;55;S;2;78%;27%;10
Montgomery;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;SSW;5;66%;10%;10
Monticello;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;S;5;65%;27%;9
New York;Clouds and sun, nice;77;60;SSE;6;67%;4%;10
New York Jfk;Clouds and sunshine;70;58;SSE;6;80%;25%;9
New York Lga;Clouds and sun;76;60;S;6;64%;5%;10
Newburgh;Partly sunny, warmer;82;59;SSE;6;67%;9%;10
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;7;62%;20%;10
Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;87;68;SSW;7;63%;47%;7
Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;88;66;SSW;5;58%;44%;10
Plattsburgh;Periods of sun;87;62;SW;9;52%;29%;9
Poughkeepsie;Warmer;83;60;S;4;60%;9%;10
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;88;67;S;6;56%;44%;10
Rome;A t-storm in spots;91;65;SE;4;56%;42%;10
Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;88;58;SSW;7;49%;53%;9
Shirley;Partly sunny;72;56;S;6;73%;5%;10
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;91;67;S;5;55%;42%;10
Watertown;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;8;61%;42%;9
Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;85;63;S;6;55%;44%;10
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;70;54;N;4;75%;5%;10
White Plains;Partly sunny;76;57;S;4;66%;6%;10
