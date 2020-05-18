NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;68;43;ESE;8;40%;1%;9
Binghamton;Variable cloudiness;66;43;SE;12;45%;0%;8
Buffalo;Variable clouds;67;49;E;13;54%;13%;5
Central Park;Clouds and sun;65;48;E;16;36%;4%;10
Dansville;Warmer;70;46;ESE;12;54%;8%;6
Dunkirk;Variable cloudiness;70;50;ESE;11;53%;13%;7
East Hampton;Partly sunny;59;47;NE;18;54%;3%;10
Elmira;Variable cloudiness;71;41;ESE;9;51%;4%;9
Farmingdale;Sun and clouds;66;49;ENE;20;37%;4%;10
Fort Drum;Sunny intervals;67;45;SE;10;43%;7%;9
Fulton;Variable cloudiness;68;45;ESE;9;46%;6%;7
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;69;41;ESE;8;40%;2%;9
Islip;Winds subsiding;65;49;NE;18;43%;2%;10
Ithaca;More clouds than sun;68;44;SE;11;51%;2%;6
Jamestown;More clouds than sun;68;45;ESE;14;55%;11%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;12;41%;6%;9
Montauk;Sun and clouds;60;48;ENE;16;56%;2%;10
Montgomery;Clouds and sun;67;42;E;15;40%;1%;10
Monticello;Partly sunny;63;42;E;11;49%;3%;10
New York;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;16;41%;3%;10
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;64;49;E;22;46%;4%;8
New York Lga;Sunny intervals;66;50;E;20;36%;4%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;67;45;ENE;15;46%;1%;8
Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;64;49;E;15;62%;14%;4
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;66;42;ENE;9;50%;7%;9
Penn (Yan);Variable cloudiness;68;46;SE;9;51%;6%;7
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;67;43;NNW;8;41%;0%;9
Poughkeepsie;Sun and clouds;68;44;E;14;37%;2%;10
Rochester;Variable cloudiness;65;48;ESE;12;55%;10%;6
Rome;More clouds than sun;69;43;E;11;45%;2%;7
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;63;35;E;7;41%;0%;9
Shirley;Clouds and sunshine;64;47;NE;16;48%;2%;10
Syracuse;Variable cloudiness;70;47;ESE;12;43%;5%;8
Watertown;Partly sunny;68;44;E;8;46%;9%;8
Wellsville;More clouds than sun;66;45;ESE;9;53%;8%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds;61;42;ENE;20;46%;1%;10
White Plains;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;17;38%;4%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather