NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A shower in places;60;41;WNW;5;53%;55%;2
Binghamton;Clearing, a shower;54;35;NW;7;71%;51%;2
Buffalo;Decreasing clouds;49;32;WSW;7;81%;15%;2
Central Park;More clouds than sun;61;46;W;4;61%;29%;2
Dansville;A morning shower;58;32;WNW;6;68%;42%;2
Dunkirk;Decreasing clouds;50;33;SW;7;80%;27%;2
East Hampton;Variable cloudiness;49;43;SSW;6;70%;70%;2
Elmira;A morning shower;61;32;NW;5;63%;47%;2
Farmingdale;Variable cloudiness;57;46;WSW;9;66%;36%;2
Fort Drum;A morning shower;51;31;WSW;8;79%;51%;2
Fulton;A morning shower;51;35;W;6;72%;47%;2
Glens Falls;A shower in places;58;36;WNW;4;68%;55%;2
Islip;More clouds than sun;53;44;SSW;8;69%;38%;2
Ithaca;A morning shower;55;33;NW;7;75%;48%;2
Jamestown;Decreasing clouds;50;32;W;7;74%;14%;2
Massena;Rain and snow shower;51;29;WNW;8;81%;64%;2
Montauk;Variable cloudiness;49;44;SW;4;74%;69%;2
Montgomery;An afternoon shower;63;38;NW;5;62%;48%;2
Monticello;An afternoon shower;58;37;NW;5;66%;47%;2
New York;Variable cloudiness;59;45;W;7;60%;27%;2
New York Jfk;Variable clouds;56;46;WSW;11;75%;31%;2
New York Lga;Variable cloudiness;60;47;W;9;61%;42%;2
Newburgh;An afternoon shower;62;39;SW;5;65%;48%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;51;31;N;7;67%;9%;6
Ogdensburg;Rain and snow shower;50;27;NW;5;75%;63%;2
Penn (Yan);A morning shower;55;34;WNW;6;70%;43%;2
Plattsburgh;Cloudy with a shower;52;33;W;5;77%;61%;1
Poughkeepsie;An afternoon shower;64;39;NW;4;61%;51%;2
Rochester;Decreasing clouds;52;32;WNW;6;73%;25%;2
Rome;A morning shower;54;33;WNW;7;73%;52%;2
Saranac Lake;A morning shower;49;27;W;5;81%;55%;2
Shirley;Variable cloudiness;52;43;SSW;8;70%;70%;2
Syracuse;A morning shower;55;35;WSW;7;69%;47%;2
Watertown;Decreasing clouds;50;30;SSE;7;80%;36%;2
Wellsville;A morning shower;55;30;NW;7;64%;42%;2
Westhampton Beach;Variable cloudiness;51;40;SW;7;72%;70%;2
White Plains;Variable clouds;59;43;WNW;7;64%;33%;2
_____
