NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Spotty showers;51;40;N;15;68%;72%;1
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;43;36;NNW;16;83%;44%;2
Buffalo;Variable cloudiness;45;38;SW;7;68%;20%;2
Central Park;Winds subsiding;52;45;NNE;22;70%;73%;1
Dansville;More clouds than sun;48;38;NNW;8;75%;44%;2
Dunkirk;Variable cloudiness;44;35;SW;7;70%;7%;3
East Hampton;Spotty showers;49;42;NNE;17;74%;83%;1
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;37;NNW;11;71%;44%;2
Farmingdale;Brief showers;53;44;NNE;17;65%;77%;1
Fort Drum;A morning shower;48;36;ENE;12;79%;57%;1
Fulton;A morning shower;47;40;NNW;11;78%;67%;1
Glens Falls;Rain and drizzle;49;38;NNE;15;77%;68%;1
Islip;A few showers;52;44;N;18;70%;78%;1
Ithaca;A morning shower;45;37;NW;12;88%;61%;2
Jamestown;Variable cloudiness;44;34;N;10;75%;7%;3
Massena;Mostly cloudy;48;34;NE;13;81%;42%;1
Montauk;Spotty showers;49;42;NNE;19;76%;78%;1
Montgomery;Winds subsiding;54;41;NNE;17;64%;70%;2
Monticello;A morning shower;49;38;N;16;74%;66%;2
New York;Winds subsiding;52;45;N;22;70%;73%;1
New York Jfk;Winds subsiding;54;45;NNE;22;71%;72%;1
New York Lga;Winds subsiding;52;45;NNE;22;68%;72%;1
Newburgh;Spotty showers;52;43;N;16;72%;73%;2
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;47;37;WNW;7;62%;44%;1
Ogdensburg;Mainly cloudy;49;34;NNE;7;67%;44%;1
Penn (Yan);A morning shower;46;37;NW;9;79%;57%;2
Plattsburgh;Rain and drizzle;46;34;N;13;84%;67%;1
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;53;41;NNE;17;67%;74%;2
Rochester;A morning shower;46;39;NNW;9;72%;63%;2
Rome;A morning shower;51;39;N;10;75%;61%;1
Saranac Lake;Rain and drizzle;46;29;NE;8;80%;63%;1
Shirley;Spotty showers;51;43;N;17;71%;79%;1
Syracuse;A morning shower;48;38;W;11;79%;69%;1
Watertown;Rain and drizzle;49;36;NE;10;79%;65%;1
Wellsville;Variable clouds;43;35;NNW;9;68%;39%;2
Westhampton Beach;Spotty showers;51;40;NNE;21;73%;84%;1
White Plains;Winds subsiding;51;42;NNE;22;66%;71%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather