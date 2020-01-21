NY Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Periods of sun;34;12;SE;5;60%;3%;2

Binghamton;Not as cold;32;16;S;5;66%;2%;2

Buffalo;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;11;56%;2%;2

Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;SSW;1;45%;4%;2

Dansville;Partly sunny, milder;40;18;S;5;61%;4%;2

Dunkirk;Not as cold;36;24;S;7;57%;2%;2

East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;36;27;W;5;51%;4%;2

Elmira;Mostly sunny;38;15;SSW;2;67%;4%;2

Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;NE;3;51%;4%;2

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;33;21;S;10;74%;2%;2

Fulton;Clouds and sun;35;16;S;5;62%;1%;2

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;30;11;WSW;4;77%;4%;2

Islip;Plenty of sun;38;24;NW;5;46%;2%;2

Ithaca;Partly sunny;36;17;SSE;6;70%;2%;2

Jamestown;Not as cold;35;18;S;8;68%;4%;2

Massena;Mostly sunny;34;20;SW;13;73%;2%;2

Montauk;Plenty of sunshine;36;28;ENE;2;57%;4%;2

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;37;16;W;2;62%;3%;2

Monticello;Mostly sunny;36;16;WNW;4;57%;2%;2

New York;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;WNW;4;43%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Sunshine;38;26;ENE;5;55%;4%;2

New York Lga;Plenty of sunshine;39;30;ENE;5;46%;4%;2

Newburgh;Sunshine;38;20;SW;3;57%;3%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;10;65%;0%;2

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;33;18;SSW;8;70%;2%;2

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;38;20;SSW;6;63%;2%;2

Plattsburgh;Not as cold;32;18;SSW;8;77%;2%;2

Poughkeepsie;Brilliant sunshine;38;16;S;1;56%;4%;2

Rochester;Periods of sun;36;19;SSW;7;58%;4%;2

Rome;Not as cold;34;14;E;5;79%;2%;2

Saranac Lake;Not as cold;30;13;SSW;7;78%;2%;2

Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;WNW;5;48%;2%;2

Syracuse;Partly sunny;36;16;SSE;6;67%;2%;2

Watertown;Clouds and sun;34;20;S;10;72%;2%;1

Wellsville;Not as cold;35;19;SSW;6;51%;2%;2

Westhampton Beach;Sunny, not as cold;37;19;SSE;3;57%;2%;2

White Plains;Plenty of sun;37;21;NNW;4;52%;4%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather