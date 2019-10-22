NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sun and clouds;60;38;SSW;8;62%;18%;2
Binghamton;Partly sunny;55;38;WSW;10;65%;13%;3
Buffalo;Spotty showers;53;48;SW;17;63%;69%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;48;W;16;54%;4%;3
Dansville;Clouds and sun;58;39;SSW;9;59%;23%;2
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;55;46;SSW;15;60%;68%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;64;48;WNW;10;67%;9%;3
Elmira;Partly sunny;58;34;SW;9;62%;14%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;43;WNW;14;55%;4%;3
Fort Drum;A shower or two;54;40;SW;14;72%;64%;2
Fulton;A shower or two;57;40;SW;11;62%;60%;1
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;59;33;SW;8;63%;28%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;43;W;14;53%;4%;3
Ithaca;Sun and clouds;56;37;SSW;10;67%;16%;3
Jamestown;Breezy with some sun;52;41;SSW;14;62%;23%;3
Massena;A passing shower;56;41;SW;14;70%;66%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny;64;51;WNW;10;67%;10%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;62;35;WSW;10;59%;4%;3
Monticello;Partly sunny;57;34;W;9;64%;9%;3
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;48;W;15;49%;4%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;46;W;16;59%;4%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;51;W;16;52%;4%;3
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;63;38;SW;9;63%;4%;3
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;54;45;SW;16;62%;60%;2
Ogdensburg;A passing shower;56;44;SW;8;70%;65%;1
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;57;39;SSW;11;62%;20%;2
Plattsburgh;A stray shower;59;39;SSW;7;63%;44%;1
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;64;36;SW;8;58%;4%;3
Rochester;Spotty showers;55;44;SSW;11;63%;66%;2
Rome;Clouds and sunshine;56;37;SW;10;75%;28%;2
Saranac Lake;A shower or two;50;33;WSW;10;73%;59%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny;64;41;W;11;60%;4%;3
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;57;41;SW;14;65%;28%;2
Watertown;A shower or two;55;40;SW;15;69%;64%;2
Wellsville;Clouds and sunshine;53;40;SW;11;61%;13%;3
Westhampton Beach;Lots of sun, breezy;64;38;W;14;61%;4%;3
White Plains;Mostly sunny;63;41;W;12;57%;4%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather