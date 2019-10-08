NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;An afternoon shower;61;45;NE;5;54%;77%;2
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;41;ENE;7;64%;44%;3
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;67;45;ESE;7;59%;4%;4
Central Park;Rain and drizzle;58;52;NNE;20;77%;93%;1
Dansville;Partly sunny;67;41;ESE;6;61%;5%;4
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;68;44;SE;6;57%;4%;4
East Hampton;Windy with rain;61;54;NNE;17;76%;91%;1
Elmira;Clouds and sun;65;41;ENE;3;69%;11%;4
Farmingdale;Rain and drizzle;59;50;NNE;17;79%;93%;1
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;63;42;E;6;61%;6%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny;63;43;E;4;59%;6%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;40;NNE;5;64%;27%;3
Islip;Breezy with rain;60;53;NNE;14;74%;90%;1
Ithaca;Clouds limiting sun;62;41;E;5;67%;27%;3
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;64;42;ESE;5;62%;4%;4
Massena;Partly sunny;61;38;ENE;6;66%;6%;3
Montauk;Windy with rain;63;53;NE;16;74%;93%;1
Montgomery;Spotty showers;59;43;NNE;9;79%;89%;1
Monticello;Spotty showers;56;45;NE;8;67%;84%;1
New York;Rain and drizzle;58;52;NNE;17;78%;93%;1
New York Jfk;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NNE;20;81%;93%;1
New York Lga;Rain and drizzle;60;54;NNE;18;75%;93%;1
Newburgh;Spotty showers;58;47;NNE;8;73%;93%;1
Niagara Falls;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;ESE;7;66%;0%;4
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;64;39;ENE;5;63%;6%;3
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;63;42;E;4;66%;7%;4
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;60;41;NW;3;68%;6%;3
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;61;45;NNE;7;74%;94%;1
Rochester;Partly sunny;65;43;ESE;7;62%;6%;4
Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;43;E;6;66%;13%;3
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;60;29;ENE;4;64%;9%;4
Shirley;Rain;60;53;NNE;8;75%;93%;1
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;63;43;E;7;63%;27%;4
Watertown;Sun and clouds;64;38;E;4;62%;6%;4
Wellsville;Partly sunny;62;42;ESE;5;58%;5%;4
Westhampton Beach;Windy with rain;61;53;NE;18;79%;91%;1
White Plains;Rain and drizzle;58;47;NNE;13;79%;90%;1
_____
