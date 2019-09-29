NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunshine, pleasant;68;55;SSE;6;49%;58%;4
Binghamton;Clouds and sun, nice;64;58;S;8;72%;41%;2
Buffalo;Some sun, warm;75;68;S;5;58%;37%;3
Central Park;Partly sunny;69;61;SSE;5;59%;4%;4
Dansville;Partly sunny, warm;75;64;S;7;73%;39%;3
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, warm;77;68;S;7;59%;40%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;66;55;SE;7;60%;1%;4
Elmira;Partly sunny;69;56;S;5;83%;44%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;69;55;SE;8;63%;0%;4
Fort Drum;Increasing clouds;70;56;S;6;59%;72%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny, warm;70;59;SSE;6;61%;62%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;66;51;S;4;57%;65%;4
Islip;Partly sunny;68;56;SE;8;55%;0%;4
Ithaca;Partly sunny;67;59;S;8;74%;41%;2
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;74;65;S;7;80%;55%;3
Massena;Increasing clouds;65;51;ESE;6;62%;71%;4
Montauk;Mostly sunny;66;58;SE;6;63%;25%;4
Montgomery;Clouds and sun, nice;66;53;S;4;65%;10%;4
Monticello;Partly sunny;63;53;S;5;67%;27%;4
New York;Partly sunny, nice;70;62;SSE;7;49%;3%;4
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;SSE;10;65%;2%;4
New York Lga;Partial sunshine;70;64;SSE;9;55%;4%;4
Newburgh;Clouds and sun, nice;69;56;S;5;59%;7%;4
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;73;65;SSW;6;61%;42%;3
Ogdensburg;Turning cloudy;66;53;S;4;55%;70%;4
Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun;71;61;SSW;8;74%;35%;2
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;62;52;SSW;6;58%;65%;4
Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;S;3;58%;8%;4
Rochester;Partly sunny, warmer;74;66;S;6;58%;34%;2
Rome;Partial sunshine;68;58;ESE;7;66%;55%;4
Saranac Lake;Lots of sun, nice;65;49;S;4;56%;66%;4
Shirley;Mostly sunny;69;52;SE;6;59%;0%;4
Syracuse;Partly sunny;69;60;S;7;64%;81%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny, warmer;70;55;S;4;60%;68%;4
Wellsville;Partly sunny;69;61;S;7;64%;42%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;67;47;SE;7;64%;0%;4
White Plains;Sun and clouds;67;54;SSE;6;60%;2%;4
