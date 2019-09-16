NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;71;46;N;6;54%;0%;5
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;6;59%;10%;5
Buffalo;Sunshine, pleasant;74;52;ESE;6;57%;0%;5
Central Park;Mostly sunny;74;58;NNE;5;49%;2%;5
Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;SE;5;59%;0%;5
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;ESE;7;56%;0%;5
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;56;ENE;7;54%;1%;5
Elmira;Mostly sunny;73;44;N;5;64%;10%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;SSE;9;50%;2%;5
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;6;60%;0%;5
Fulton;Mostly sunny;72;47;ESE;4;59%;0%;5
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;70;43;N;5;59%;0%;5
Islip;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;E;7;48%;1%;5
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;71;45;E;5;66%;9%;5
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;72;50;ENE;6;62%;0%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSW;4;63%;0%;5
Montauk;Mostly sunny;71;57;E;6;56%;0%;5
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;72;47;NNE;5;60%;1%;5
Monticello;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;N;5;60%;2%;5
New York;Mostly sunny;74;58;ESE;7;47%;1%;5
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;NE;10;54%;2%;5
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;75;60;NNE;10;46%;2%;5
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;NNE;6;62%;1%;5
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;ESE;7;61%;1%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;71;46;SE;3;65%;0%;5
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;72;50;ESE;4;62%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;67;46;WSW;7;61%;0%;5
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;N;5;56%;0%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;SSE;5;61%;0%;5
Rome;Sunshine and nice;73;46;ENE;5;61%;0%;5
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;65;37;SE;5;60%;0%;5
Shirley;Mostly sunny;73;52;E;7;52%;1%;5
Syracuse;Nice with sunshine;74;48;SSE;5;59%;0%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny;72;47;ESE;5;61%;0%;5
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;71;46;E;5;58%;0%;5
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;72;51;ESE;8;55%;1%;5
White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;NE;7;53%;2%;5
