NY Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Nice with sunshine;74;55;N;6;57%;2%;7

Binghamton;Partly sunny;69;52;NE;7;62%;2%;7

Buffalo;Nice with sunshine;72;54;E;7;58%;10%;7

Central Park;Sunshine and nice;78;65;ENE;7;48%;20%;7

Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;SE;6;65%;10%;5

Dunkirk;Sunshine and nice;71;53;ESE;7;60%;8%;7

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;75;63;ENE;7;59%;24%;7

Elmira;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;NNE;6;67%;0%;7

Farmingdale;Nice with sunshine;77;63;E;10;48%;25%;7

Fort Drum;Nice with some sun;72;54;ESE;7;62%;9%;6

Fulton;Mostly sunny;71;54;E;6;60%;9%;7

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;N;7;62%;2%;7

Islip;Sunshine and nice;77;62;E;7;52%;24%;7

Ithaca;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;ENE;7;67%;0%;6

Jamestown;Sun and some clouds;67;50;E;7;68%;7%;7

Massena;Mostly sunny;74;48;E;6;60%;10%;6

Montauk;Lots of sun, nice;76;65;ENE;8;57%;23%;7

Montgomery;Lots of sun, nice;75;55;NNE;6;56%;9%;7

Monticello;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NNE;5;56%;9%;7

New York;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;NE;7;47%;19%;7

New York Jfk;Nice with sunshine;79;65;E;12;51%;24%;7

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;80;68;ENE;11;43%;21%;7

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NNE;7;57%;27%;7

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;70;53;E;7;61%;3%;6

Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;73;52;ENE;5;64%;10%;6

Penn (Yan);Nice with some sun;70;54;NNE;5;64%;29%;5

Plattsburgh;Sunshine and nice;71;53;NNE;9;62%;6%;6

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNE;6;51%;9%;7

Rochester;Mostly sunny, nice;71;52;SE;7;61%;12%;7

Rome;Sunshine and nice;73;53;ENE;5;63%;8%;7

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;67;42;N;5;65%;7%;6

Shirley;Mostly sunny;77;58;ENE;6;56%;23%;7

Syracuse;Sunshine, pleasant;73;56;ESE;6;61%;29%;6

Watertown;Nice with sunshine;73;53;E;7;59%;10%;7

Wellsville;Nice with some sun;68;49;E;5;66%;9%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;76;54;ENE;10;53%;23%;7

White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;58;E;8;50%;16%;7

