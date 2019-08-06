NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A heavy thunderstorm;84;67;S;7;74%;80%;8
Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;78;62;SW;7;85%;80%;7
Buffalo;A heavy thunderstorm;77;66;SW;8;80%;66%;3
Central Park;Thunderstorm;86;73;S;5;78%;85%;7
Dansville;A heavy thunderstorm;82;63;SW;6;78%;73%;3
Dunkirk;A heavy thunderstorm;78;64;SW;8;80%;67%;3
East Hampton;A shower or t-storm;82;72;S;8;80%;83%;7
Elmira;A heavy thunderstorm;82;60;SW;6;82%;73%;4
Farmingdale;A t-storm in spots;84;70;SSW;12;77%;83%;8
Fort Drum;A heavy thunderstorm;80;66;SSW;7;80%;79%;4
Fulton;A heavy thunderstorm;81;64;SSW;4;77%;81%;4
Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;81;64;S;7;82%;89%;8
Islip;A heavy thunderstorm;84;72;S;10;75%;87%;8
Ithaca;Showers and t-storms;81;61;SSW;7;83%;83%;4
Jamestown;A heavy thunderstorm;73;60;SW;8;87%;67%;3
Massena;A shower or t-storm;81;65;SSW;6;80%;80%;3
Montauk;Some sun, a t-storm;82;73;S;6;81%;82%;7
Montgomery;Showers and t-storms;84;65;S;7;82%;90%;8
Monticello;Showers and t-storms;80;64;SE;5;80%;89%;8
New York;Thunderstorm;86;73;S;8;73%;85%;7
New York Jfk;A heavy thunderstorm;85;71;SSW;14;81%;80%;8
New York Lga;A shower or t-storm;87;74;S;12;71%;85%;8
Newburgh;Showers and t-storms;85;67;SSE;6;79%;89%;8
Niagara Falls;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;65;SW;7;81%;57%;3
Ogdensburg;A shower or t-storm;79;68;SE;4;80%;81%;4
Penn (Yan);A heavy thunderstorm;81;63;SW;6;79%;75%;4
Plattsburgh;A heavy thunderstorm;80;65;S;7;82%;84%;3
Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;87;67;SW;6;76%;90%;8
Rochester;A heavy thunderstorm;80;66;SW;6;78%;74%;3
Rome;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;SSW;5;80%;85%;3
Saranac Lake;A heavy thunderstorm;76;58;S;6;81%;82%;3
Shirley;Thunderstorm;83;71;S;9;79%;84%;8
Syracuse;A heavy thunderstorm;81;67;SW;6;77%;80%;3
Watertown;A heavy thunderstorm;81;65;SSW;7;78%;81%;3
Wellsville;A heavy thunderstorm;76;61;S;6;80%;75%;5
Westhampton Beach;A heavy thunderstorm;83;70;S;9;82%;82%;8
White Plains;Thunderstorms;84;68;S;7;79%;89%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather