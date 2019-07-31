NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;84;56;N;6;58%;4%;9
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;79;53;NE;6;61%;3%;9
Buffalo;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;ESE;5;55%;6%;9
Central Park;Partly sunny;86;72;SW;3;60%;10%;9
Dansville;Mostly sunny;81;54;SE;5;60%;6%;9
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;79;59;ESE;6;60%;8%;9
East Hampton;Periods of sun;82;67;WSW;4;70%;9%;9
Elmira;Nice with sunshine;82;54;N;5;64%;3%;9
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;86;68;WSW;7;62%;10%;9
Fort Drum;Nice with sunshine;80;55;SSE;6;52%;10%;9
Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;E;4;55%;31%;9
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;NNW;6;51%;5%;9
Islip;Periods of sun;85;68;WNW;6;60%;9%;9
Ithaca;Sunshine, pleasant;80;52;E;5;66%;3%;9
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;ENE;5;66%;8%;9
Massena;Mostly sunny;82;56;N;5;48%;5%;8
Montauk;Periods of sun;83;70;WSW;3;74%;8%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;85;57;NNW;6;61%;6%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;82;56;N;4;60%;7%;9
New York;Partial sunshine;86;72;NNE;5;56%;10%;9
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;87;70;WSW;9;65%;13%;9
New York Lga;Partly sunny;89;74;WSW;8;51%;10%;9
Newburgh;Partly sunny;85;61;NNE;6;63%;6%;9
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;80;59;E;6;54%;1%;9
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;81;53;SSW;4;51%;6%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;NW;5;59%;8%;9
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;WSW;7;51%;4%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;87;58;ENE;6;56%;4%;9
Rochester;Mostly sunny;81;55;SE;6;56%;7%;9
Rome;Sunshine, pleasant;83;54;NE;5;55%;10%;9
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;77;42;SE;4;50%;2%;9
Shirley;Partly sunny;85;65;WNW;5;63%;8%;9
Syracuse;Sunshine and nice;83;56;SW;6;53%;10%;9
Watertown;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;SE;6;52%;8%;8
Wellsville;Nice with sunshine;79;55;ENE;5;63%;7%;9
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;84;60;WSW;6;69%;8%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny;85;64;WSW;7;59%;8%;9
