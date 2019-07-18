NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Humid and warmer;91;73;S;6;66%;39%;9

Binghamton;Partly sunny, warm;87;74;WSW;8;73%;44%;10

Buffalo;A strong t-storm;85;76;SW;14;81%;80%;8

Central Park;Hot with some sun;91;80;W;4;68%;27%;10

Dansville;A t-storm around;92;77;WSW;8;71%;55%;8

Dunkirk;A strong t-storm;88;75;SW;9;74%;80%;7

East Hampton;Clouds and sun;82;74;SW;5;82%;27%;10

Elmira;A t-storm around;92;74;WSW;7;72%;55%;9

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;86;76;WSW;8;73%;27%;10

Fort Drum;A shower or t-storm;86;73;SW;11;76%;66%;5

Fulton;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;SW;7;76%;60%;8

Glens Falls;A t-storm around;88;69;S;8;73%;53%;7

Islip;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;SSW;7;78%;26%;10

Ithaca;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;SSW;8;78%;57%;9

Jamestown;A strong t-storm;88;74;WSW;11;79%;80%;8

Massena;Showers and t-storms;88;70;SW;11;73%;68%;4

Montauk;Sun and clouds;81;72;SW;4;83%;27%;10

Montgomery;Humid and warmer;92;72;WSW;7;72%;44%;10

Monticello;Humid and warmer;90;72;WSW;6;73%;44%;10

New York;Some sun, hot, humid;91;80;SSW;6;69%;27%;10

New York Jfk;Sun and some clouds;88;77;WSW;10;77%;27%;10

New York Lga;Some sun, hot, humid;93;81;W;9;60%;27%;10

Newburgh;Warmer with some sun;93;75;S;6;76%;38%;10

Niagara Falls;A strong t-storm;87;76;SW;11;80%;84%;7

Ogdensburg;Showers and t-storms;86;73;SSW;10;83%;69%;4

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;91;77;WSW;9;72%;55%;8

Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;89;69;SW;9;70%;68%;5

Poughkeepsie;Warmer with some sun;93;74;SW;5;68%;40%;10

Rochester;A t-storm around;92;77;SW;10;72%;50%;7

Rome;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;7;74%;60%;6

Saranac Lake;A shower or t-storm;84;65;WSW;9;72%;66%;4

Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;85;76;SW;7;80%;27%;10

Syracuse;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;W;9;71%;67%;8

Watertown;A shower or t-storm;85;70;SW;11;79%;65%;5

Wellsville;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;8;69%;55%;7

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;83;73;SW;7;77%;27%;10

White Plains;Partly sunny, humid;89;74;W;6;72%;28%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather