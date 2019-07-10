NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A t-storm around;85;69;SSE;9;65%;80%;6
Binghamton;Heavy thunderstorms;82;65;SW;8;77%;86%;6
Buffalo;Heavy thunderstorms;82;65;W;10;81%;76%;7
Central Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;W;5;68%;84%;7
Dansville;Showers and t-storms;86;64;SW;7;78%;74%;8
Dunkirk;A heavy thunderstorm;83;63;WNW;9;77%;66%;7
East Hampton;Sunshine and humid;79;71;SSE;7;75%;65%;10
Elmira;Showers and t-storms;87;65;SW;6;77%;86%;8
Farmingdale;Lots of sun, humid;82;71;SSW;12;71%;79%;10
Fort Drum;Heavy thunderstorms;87;63;SW;10;74%;86%;8
Fulton;Showers and t-storms;89;63;SSE;6;74%;86%;8
Glens Falls;Heavy thunderstorms;83;66;S;7;73%;86%;6
Islip;Humid with sunshine;81;72;SSE;10;71%;81%;10
Ithaca;Heavy thunderstorms;86;63;SSW;9;78%;86%;8
Jamestown;A heavy thunderstorm;81;61;WSW;9;81%;67%;6
Massena;A heavy thunderstorm;89;64;SW;8;67%;77%;7
Montauk;Lots of sun, humid;79;71;S;7;79%;61%;10
Montgomery;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;S;7;71%;75%;7
Monticello;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;66;SSE;6;74%;84%;7
New York;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;SSE;8;67%;84%;7
New York Jfk;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;73;SW;13;76%;82%;7
New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;W;12;62%;84%;7
Newburgh;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;SE;6;73%;82%;8
Niagara Falls;Heavy thunderstorms;83;65;NW;9;76%;64%;8
Ogdensburg;Heavy thunderstorms;86;64;SW;8;74%;87%;8
Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;87;64;SW;8;74%;83%;8
Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;85;63;SSE;10;70%;82%;4
Poughkeepsie;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;SSW;6;67%;82%;8
Rochester;Heavy thunderstorms;86;66;WNW;8;72%;76%;8
Rome;Showers and t-storms;86;65;SW;7;72%;86%;8
Saranac Lake;Heavy thunderstorms;82;58;SSW;8;72%;81%;5
Shirley;Mostly sunny, humid;81;71;SSE;9;71%;72%;10
Syracuse;Heavy thunderstorms;89;66;S;8;68%;87%;10
Watertown;A heavy thunderstorm;86;62;SSW;9;74%;78%;8
Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;82;63;WSW;7;78%;75%;8
Westhampton Beach;Lots of sun, humid;81;69;SSW;9;75%;70%;10
White Plains;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;71;WSW;8;62%;87%;10
_____
