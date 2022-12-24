NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;10;SW;6;59% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;-2;WSW;16;71% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;5;SW;14;90% Central Park;Clear;8;WNW;15;47% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;4;SSW;13;49% Dunkirk;Cloudy;2;SW;18;66% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;10;WSW;10;65% Elmira;Cloudy;2;WSW;23;54% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;9;W;7;50% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;8;SSW;33;82% Fulton;Flurries;9;SW;22;60% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;7;SW;15;66% Islip;Mostly cloudy;10;W;8;59% Ithaca;Cloudy;1;SSW;16;62% Jamestown;Cloudy;-5;SW;22;72% Massena;Flurries;13;SW;31;88% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;15;WSW;18;73% Montgomery;Partly cloudy;4;WSW;17;54% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;0;WSW;8;75% New York;Partly cloudy;8;WNW;15;55% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;9;W;29;50% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;8;W;28;43% Newburgh;Mostly clear;6;WSW;7;58% Niagara Falls;Flurries;10;WSW;16;74% Ogdensburg;Snow;18;SW;28;92% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;3;SW;15;60% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;15;S;10;53% Poughkeepsie;Clear;7;WSW;17;50% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;6;SW;12;67% Rome;Cloudy;5;SW;13;72% Saranac Lake;Clear;4;SW;26;76% Shirley;Mostly clear;10;W;20;45% Syracuse;Flurries;7;SW;16;79% Watertown;Cloudy;15;SW;26;87% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;-5;SW;15;65% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;9;W;21;52% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;5;W;14;57% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather