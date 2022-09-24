NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;46;NW;2;77% Binghamton;Clear;39;W;3;88% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;1;89% Central Park;Clear;51;WNW;7;54% Dansville;Mostly clear;41;SE;3;88% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;48;S;4;84% East Hampton;Mostly clear;52;NW;8;66% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;9;92% Farmingdale;Clear;49;NW;2;61% Fort Drum;Clear;44;NW;5;74% Fulton;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92% Glens Falls;Clear;47;NW;6;65% Islip;Clear;50;NW;3;70% Ithaca;Clear;37;Calm;0;100% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;9;95% Massena;Clear;37;SW;5;95% Montauk;Clear;54;NW;15;56% Montgomery;Clear;42;W;9;78% Monticello;Clear;41;NW;3;85% New York;Clear;51;WNW;7;58% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;51;NNW;14;54% New York Lga;Clear;52;NW;17;56% Newburgh;Clear;45;NE;1;79% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;46;WNW;1;88% Ogdensburg;Clear;41;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;46;WSW;2;80% Plattsburgh;Clear;46;WNW;7;67% Poughkeepsie;Clear;40;Calm;0;89% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;42;W;1;89% Rome;Clear;37;Calm;0;95% Saranac Lake;Clear;30;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Clear;52;NW;10;52% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;76% Watertown;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;96% Wellsville;Partly cloudy;39;NW;2;95% Westhampton Beach;Clear;52;NW;20;56% White Plains;Clear;48;NW;16;62% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather