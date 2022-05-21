Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;5;87%

Binghamton;Cloudy;62;SSE;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;67%

Central Park;Fog;63;ENE;3;96%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;7;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;74;SSW;10;67%

East Hampton;Showers;59;SSE;6;95%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Fog;61;SE;6;96%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;69;SSE;8;79%

Fulton;Mostly clear;69;N;3;78%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;S;9;83%

Islip;Fog;60;SE;3;95%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;9;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;9;87%

Massena;Partly cloudy;72;S;13;68%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;7;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;62;N;3;96%

Monticello;Showers;62;ENE;2;99%

New York;Showers;64;ENE;3;97%

New York Jfk;Fog;61;E;5;100%

New York Lga;Fog;59;NE;5;93%

Newburgh;Showers;63;NNE;1;97%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;9;66%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;S;13;77%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;83%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;66;SSE;13;74%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;4;80%

Rome;Mostly clear;67;E;6;84%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;10;78%

Shirley;Showers;62;SE;9;93%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;S;10;72%

Watertown;Mostly clear;73;S;9;70%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;S;5;77%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;60;SSE;8;100%

White Plains;Showers;63;ENE;5;96%

_____

