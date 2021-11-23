NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;31;WNW;3;78% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;9;74% Buffalo;Clear;32;W;4;65% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;8;47% Dansville;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;63% Dunkirk;Cloudy;34;WNW;9;54% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;13;56% Elmira;Mostly clear;30;W;8;63% Farmingdale;Clear;35;NW;6;49% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;26;W;6;68% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;8;88% Glens Falls;Clear;26;SW;7;88% Islip;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;4;58% Ithaca;Cloudy;29;W;8;72% Jamestown;Snow;28;WNW;8;63% Massena;Clear;27;W;9;58% Montauk;Partly cloudy;39;N;15;54% Montgomery;Clear;29;NW;8;61% Monticello;Clear;28;WNW;6;79% New York;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;47% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;35;NW;20;47% New York Lga;Mostly clear;38;NW;18;46% Newburgh;Clear;28;WNW;9;68% Niagara Falls;Clear;31;WSW;5;64% Ogdensburg;Clear;25;Calm;0;73% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;30;W;8;65% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;28;W;3;68% Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;78% Rochester;Flurries;31;W;7;75% Rome;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;6;92% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;77% Shirley;Mostly clear;37;NNW;12;49% Syracuse;Flurries;31;W;8;96% Watertown;Partly cloudy;28;NW;8;68% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;23;W;6;92% Westhampton Beach;Clear;36;NNW;17;54% White Plains;Clear;33;NW;12;49% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather