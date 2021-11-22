NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;46;S;4;87% Binghamton;Cloudy;39;SSW;12;82% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;9;73% Central Park;Cloudy;54;SW;6;80% Dansville;Mostly clear;46;S;8;73% Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;WSW;12;71% East Hampton;Cloudy;58;SSW;10;84% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;9;73% Farmingdale;Cloudy;58;SSW;14;86% Fort Drum;Cloudy;43;SSW;21;81% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;12;73% Glens Falls;Cloudy;43;SSW;6;96% Islip;Cloudy;54;SSW;5;75% Ithaca;Cloudy;41;S;7;79% Jamestown;Cloudy;39;SW;14;88% Massena;Showers;44;SSW;17;78% Montauk;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;83% Montgomery;Showers;43;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Rain;43;SSW;4;96% New York;Cloudy;56;SW;6;78% New York Jfk;Cloudy;55;SW;10;86% New York Lga;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;74% Newburgh;Showers;50;SW;6;81% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;43;WSW;10;68% Ogdensburg;Showers;45;SSW;15;81% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;43;S;13;79% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;S;13;73% Poughkeepsie;Showers;51;N;5;79% Rochester;Clear;44;SSW;8;82% Rome;Cloudy;45;SSW;8;73% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;SSW;14;88% Shirley;Cloudy;58;S;10;80% Syracuse;Cloudy;47;SSW;15;70% Watertown;Cloudy;45;S;12;76% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;10;92% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;58;SSW;8;86% White Plains;Cloudy;53;N;5;79% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather