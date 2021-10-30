Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;45;E;2;92%

Binghamton;Cloudy;43;E;14;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;5;86%

Central Park;Showers;54;Calm;23;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;97%

Dunkirk;Showers;49;NE;5;84%

East Hampton;Cloudy;54;E;13;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;10;89%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;56;E;23;89%

Fort Drum;Rain;46;ESE;7;65%

Fulton;Showers;45;E;8;81%

Glens Falls;Rain;43;SSW;3;85%

Islip;Cloudy;57;E;9;88%

Ithaca;Cloudy;44;ENE;6;95%

Jamestown;Cloudy;45;E;7;93%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;45;E;8;68%

Montauk;Showers;54;E;10;92%

Montgomery;Showers;45;NE;13;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;43;ENE;11;98%

New York;Showers;57;NNW;2;93%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;57;E;21;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;57;E;26;83%

Newburgh;Cloudy;46;E;14;93%

Niagara Falls;Showers;48;ENE;6;87%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;E;7;81%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;N;5;92%

Plattsburgh;Clear;31;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;NE;10;86%

Rochester;Showers;45;E;12;92%

Rome;Showers;43;E;17;88%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;44;NE;3;59%

Shirley;Cloudy;55;N;7;89%

Syracuse;Cloudy;45;E;12;92%

Watertown;Rain;44;NNE;12;88%

Wellsville;Showers;41;E;6;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;55;E;15;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;51;E;15;96%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather