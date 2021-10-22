Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 22, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;58;SSE;3;88%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;10;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;58;WNW;6;74%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;64%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;56;W;10;76%

East Hampton;Clear;65;SSW;8;89%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;5;89%

Farmingdale;Clear;65;SW;12;81%

Fort Drum;Showers;57;SW;13;93%

Fulton;Showers;59;WSW;12;86%

Glens Falls;Showers;55;ENE;3;92%

Islip;Clear;63;SSW;5;75%

Ithaca;Cloudy;56;SW;8;89%

Jamestown;Cloudy;52;WSW;13;92%

Massena;Showers;57;S;6;96%

Montauk;Clear;66;SSW;8;86%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;3;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;53;SW;2;95%

New York;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;6;66%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;13;77%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;66;S;12;64%

Newburgh;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;54;NW;7;80%

Ogdensburg;Showers;57;S;5;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;15;77%

Plattsburgh;Showers;54;SW;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;5;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;57;W;14;86%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Showers;54;SSW;7;96%

Shirley;Clear;65;S;10;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;61;SSW;8;89%

Watertown;Showers;60;WSW;13;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;50;W;8;96%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;65;SSW;8;90%

White Plains;Fog;58;Calm;0;90%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather