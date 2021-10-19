Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;42;NW;2;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;41;W;7;92%

Buffalo;Clear;48;W;2;61%

Central Park;Clear;49;W;6;63%

Dansville;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;50;WNW;5;53%

East Hampton;Clear;49;WNW;7;60%

Elmira;Clear;38;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Clear;52;WNW;8;63%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;41;W;5;80%

Fulton;Mostly clear;48;NW;8;73%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;7;82%

Islip;Clear;49;WNW;3;59%

Ithaca;Cloudy;46;W;13;81%

Jamestown;Clear;43;W;6;76%

Massena;Cloudy;46;W;10;67%

Montauk;Clear;51;NW;15;65%

Montgomery;Clear;42;W;6;82%

Monticello;Clear;40;W;3;92%

New York;Clear;51;SSW;5;60%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;50;WNW;14;58%

New York Lga;Clear;52;WNW;14;56%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;44;NW;2;83%

Niagara Falls;Clear;45;WSW;3;63%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;45;N;5;75%

Penn (Yan);Clear;48;WNW;4;70%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;9;68%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;42;Calm;0;82%

Rochester;Clear;45;W;4;66%

Rome;Showers;42;Calm;0;95%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;N;5;82%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;47;W;7;68%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;46;W;8;92%

Watertown;Mostly clear;43;Calm;4;85%

Wellsville;Clear;38;WNW;6;89%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;48;NW;13;62%

White Plains;Clear;46;N;6;67%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather