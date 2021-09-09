Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 9, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;64;SSW;1;96%

Binghamton;Cloudy;61;WSW;2;97%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;66;WSW;1;68%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;SSW;4;87%

Dansville;Mostly clear;59;SSE;8;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;3;72%

East Hampton;Showers;73;S;7;94%

Elmira;Fog;62;WSW;5;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;74;SW;12;91%

Fort Drum;Clear;61;SSE;7;89%

Fulton;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Showers;64;S;6;96%

Islip;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;92%

Ithaca;Clear;57;SE;5;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;58;S;3;90%

Massena;Clear;61;SW;6;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;75;N;6;84%

Montgomery;Showers;66;NNE;5;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;64;NW;2;97%

New York;Cloudy;73;SSE;4;87%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;73;SW;10;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;75;SW;8;87%

Newburgh;Showers;67;NNW;2;95%

Niagara Falls;Clear;63;WSW;2;75%

Ogdensburg;Clear;61;S;5;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;60;SW;3;94%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;60;SSW;5;96%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;68;E;3;93%

Rochester;Showers;59;SW;2;87%

Rome;Clear;59;ESE;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Showers;74;SSE;12;87%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;62;S;6;96%

Watertown;Mostly clear;63;S;5;86%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;55;SSE;2;94%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;73;S;7;93%

White Plains;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

