Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;70;NW;1;95%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;7;96%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;72;SW;2;75%

Central Park;Cloudy;77;W;5;70%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;70;SW;3;79%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;72;W;3;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;69;W;3;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;5;74%

Fort Drum;Fog;72;SSW;2;77%

Fulton;Showers;67;Calm;0;96%

Glens Falls;Rain;68;NNW;9;96%

Islip;Partly cloudy;75;W;2;83%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Fog;64;W;2;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;6;87%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;W;8;83%

Monticello;Cloudy;67;W;3;96%

New York;Cloudy;77;W;5;70%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;78;W;9;70%

New York Lga;Cloudy;79;WNW;9;66%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;W;1;88%

Niagara Falls;Fog;71;W;2;79%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;W;2;96%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;70;W;2;84%

Rome;Cloudy;71;W;3;89%

Saranac Lake;Showers;64;NW;1;99%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;3;73%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;5;96%

Watertown;Showers;65;SE;3;100%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;5;100%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;72;W;3;93%

White Plains;Cloudy;72;W;6;83%

_____

