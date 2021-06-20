NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;1;91% Binghamton;Showers;58;SW;7;100% Buffalo;Clear;64;SSW;2;84% Central Park;Partly cloudy;69;W;7;72% Dansville;Clear;61;ESE;8;93% Dunkirk;Clear;62;S;4;92% East Hampton;Mostly clear;64;SW;3;98% Elmira;Fog;59;Calm;0;100% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NW;3;75% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;64;SW;13;81% Fulton;Clear;64;S;6;89% Glens Falls;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;69% Islip;Partly cloudy;68;W;1;84% Ithaca;Clear;60;SE;3;96% Jamestown;Clear;57;SSW;3;100% Massena;Clear;63;SW;8;80% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;3;83% Montgomery;Mostly clear;62;WSW;7;96% Monticello;Mostly clear;60;WSW;3;96% New York;Partly cloudy;69;W;7;72% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;7;81% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;70;NW;8;67% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;100% Niagara Falls;Clear;63;SSW;2;78% Ogdensburg;Clear;63;SW;3;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;62;SW;12;89% Plattsburgh;Clear;60;Calm;0;83% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;78% Rochester;Clear;61;SW;8;93% Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;N;5;89% Saranac Lake;Clear;58;SW;3;90% Shirley;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;5;90% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;66;SW;6;81% Watertown;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;7;81% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;55;E;3;100% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96% White Plains;Mostly clear;65;WNW;7;86% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather