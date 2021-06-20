Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;1;91%

Binghamton;Showers;58;SW;7;100%

Buffalo;Clear;64;SSW;2;84%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;69;W;7;72%

Dansville;Clear;61;ESE;8;93%

Dunkirk;Clear;62;S;4;92%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;64;SW;3;98%

Elmira;Fog;59;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NW;3;75%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;64;SW;13;81%

Fulton;Clear;64;S;6;89%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;69%

Islip;Partly cloudy;68;W;1;84%

Ithaca;Clear;60;SE;3;96%

Jamestown;Clear;57;SSW;3;100%

Massena;Clear;63;SW;8;80%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;3;83%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;62;WSW;7;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;60;WSW;3;96%

New York;Partly cloudy;69;W;7;72%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;7;81%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;70;NW;8;67%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;W;9;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;63;SSW;2;78%

Ogdensburg;Clear;63;SW;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;62;SW;12;89%

Plattsburgh;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;78%

Rochester;Clear;61;SW;8;93%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;N;5;89%

Saranac Lake;Clear;58;SW;3;90%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;5;90%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;66;SW;6;81%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;7;81%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;55;E;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Mostly clear;65;WNW;7;86%

_____

