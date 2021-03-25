NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;51;SE;2;95% Binghamton;Cloudy;50;S;7;100% Buffalo;Clear;56;SSW;4;68% Central Park;Showers;50;N;3;96% Dansville;Mostly clear;56;ESE;6;77% Dunkirk;Clear;59;S;8;69% East Hampton;Cloudy;53;ESE;7;98% Elmira;Cloudy;54;ESE;3;92% Farmingdale;Showers;54;NNE;9;93% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;53;SSE;17;82% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;6;82% Glens Falls;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93% Islip;Cloudy;52;ENE;2;99% Ithaca;Cloudy;54;SSE;12;96% Jamestown;Clear;51;ENE;4;89% Massena;Showers;53;SSE;6;82% Montauk;Cloudy;51;ESE;7;92% Montgomery;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Fog;46;NE;1;99% New York;Cloudy;50;N;3;96% New York Jfk;Showers;54;NE;7;96% New York Lga;Showers;47;NE;9;89% Newburgh;Showers;52;Calm;0;100% Niagara Falls;Clear;54;SSW;5;81% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;52;S;6;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;14;77% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;10;77% Poughkeepsie;Showers;51;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Mostly clear;57;SSW;12;77% Rome;Cloudy;52;ESE;7;82% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;9;86% Shirley;Cloudy;55;E;6;89% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;8;79% Watertown;Partly cloudy;58;S;16;71% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;S;9;92% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;52;ESE;8;100% White Plains;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather