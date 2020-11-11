NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 11, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;58;SSE;2;87%

Binghamton;Clear;60;S;13;80%

Buffalo;Cloudy;66;SSW;6;62%

Central Park;Clear;65;N;5;80%

Dansville;Mostly clear;66;SE;13;67%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;67;S;12;62%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;6;96%

Elmira;Clear;56;W;3;89%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;10;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;65;S;22;68%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;64;S;10;72%

Glens Falls;Clear;46;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;2;96%

Ithaca;Clear;61;SSE;10;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;63;S;10;67%

Massena;Clear;65;S;10;62%

Montauk;Mostly clear;63;SSW;6;90%

Montgomery;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;50;SW;2;93%

New York;Clear;65;N;5;80%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;5;96%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;64;S;8;83%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;87%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;S;7;68%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;63;S;8;72%

Penn (Yan);Clear;64;SSW;16;74%

Plattsburgh;Clear;46;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;S;12;65%

Rome;Clear;60;ESE;5;77%

Saranac Lake;Clear;57;SW;8;83%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;5;83%

Syracuse;Clear;66;S;7;67%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;66;S;13;64%

Wellsville;Clear;61;S;14;75%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;3;92%

White Plains;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%

