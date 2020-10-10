NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;52;S;2;82%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;56;SSW;8;54%
Buffalo;Clear;64;SSW;7;45%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;64;SE;12;44%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;9;49%
East Hampton;Clear;61;WSW;12;70%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;59%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;15;44%
Fulton;Cloudy;57;SSE;6;61%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;50;SSW;8;82%
Islip;Partly cloudy;61;SW;5;70%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;S;14;55%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;13;55%
Massena;Cloudy;61;SW;13;47%
Montauk;Mostly clear;63;WSW;7;72%
Montgomery;Clear;53;SSW;7;76%
Monticello;Mostly clear;45;SW;3;90%
New York;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;13;66%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;13;49%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;57;WSW;6;67%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;64;SSW;9;58%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;S;10;58%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;62;SSW;13;51%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;5;73%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;54;SSE;3;74%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;16;46%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;55;E;8;63%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;52;SW;5;74%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;8;64%
Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSW;12;44%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;13;46%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;58;SW;14;53%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;12;66%
White Plains;Mostly clear;59;WSW;6;57%
_____
