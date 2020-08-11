NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;70;S;1;91%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;73%
Buffalo;Cloudy;76;S;2;80%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;8;78%
Dansville;Cloudy;73;ESE;7;78%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;74%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;72;SSW;8;95%
Elmira;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;7;81%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;72;S;7;86%
Fulton;Cloudy;73;SE;5;84%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;66;N;3;100%
Islip;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;3;88%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;78%
Jamestown;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;89%
Massena;Mostly clear;71;SSW;5;86%
Montauk;Clear;74;SSW;6;93%
Montgomery;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Clear;64;WNW;2;97%
New York;Partly cloudy;79;SW;2;78%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;77;SSW;8;90%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;8;67%
Newburgh;Clear;70;N;6;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;74;S;2;81%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;70;S;5;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;72;SW;7;87%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%
Saranac Lake;Fog;58;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Clear;76;SSW;7;81%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;78%
Watertown;Cloudy;73;S;3;87%
Wellsville;Cloudy;73;S;8;61%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;93%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather