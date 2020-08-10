NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, August 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;1;80%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;5;68%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;2;77%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;5;75%
Dansville;Mostly clear;71;SE;7;83%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;72;S;3;79%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;91%
Elmira;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SW;5;87%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;71;WSW;5;84%
Fulton;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;78%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;67;N;5;97%
Islip;Partly cloudy;73;SW;3;93%
Ithaca;Mostly clear;68;ENE;5;96%
Jamestown;Clear;66;SSW;3;96%
Massena;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Clear;74;WSW;6;90%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;2;93%
Monticello;Clear;62;NW;2;95%
New York;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;5;75%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;75;SW;7;90%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;9;68%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;83%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;3;82%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Clear;75;SSW;6;70%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;68;S;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;7;78%
Rome;Clear;66;ESE;3;86%
Saranac Lake;Fog;63;Calm;0;93%
Shirley;Clear;75;SSW;6;84%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;75%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;S;5;87%
Wellsville;Clear;68;SW;5;78%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;93%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
