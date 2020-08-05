NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;66;SW;1;93%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;W;5;82%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;79%

Dansville;Mostly clear;63;ESE;3;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;W;5;85%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;93%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;73;SSW;3;80%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SW;12;93%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;6;86%

Glens Falls;Clear;64;S;6;95%

Islip;Cloudy;74;SSW;3;81%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;S;5;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;8;93%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;6;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;93%

Montgomery;Clear;64;W;2;95%

Monticello;Fog;60;NW;2;98%

New York;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;79%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;90%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;8;71%

Newburgh;Clear;66;W;1;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;W;5;92%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;100%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;66;SW;12;83%

Plattsburgh;Clear;65;N;5;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;64;WSW;7;96%

Rome;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;SW;7;90%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;3;87%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;83%

Watertown;Cloudy;68;S;6;93%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;10;89%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;70;SW;5;100%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

_____

