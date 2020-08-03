NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;73;W;1;88%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;68;W;15;72%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;W;5;77%

Central Park;Cloudy;83;N;7;67%

Dansville;Cloudy;69;NNW;5;80%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;W;5;88%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;9;92%

Elmira;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;72%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;81;WSW;10;76%

Fort Drum;Showers;68;SW;21;88%

Fulton;Cloudy;71;WSW;14;75%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;74;SSW;8;78%

Islip;Cloudy;78;SW;3;88%

Ithaca;Cloudy;70;SW;7;72%

Jamestown;Cloudy;63;SW;13;100%

Massena;Cloudy;74;SSW;20;70%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;8;93%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;6;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;SW;4;93%

New York;Cloudy;83;N;7;67%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;80;SW;12;78%

New York Lga;Cloudy;85;W;16;60%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;74;SW;3;81%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;5;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;72;SSW;22;82%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;WSW;13;72%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;77;SW;7;76%

Rochester;Cloudy;68;W;15;83%

Rome;Cloudy;75;WSW;14;57%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;SSW;16;78%

Shirley;Cloudy;80;SW;9;81%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;WSW;16;63%

Watertown;Showers;72;WSW;21;78%

Wellsville;Cloudy;62;WSW;9;93%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;WSW;14;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;6;76%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather