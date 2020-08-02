NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 2, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;78;S;4;75%

Binghamton;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;80%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;83%

Central Park;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%

Dansville;Cloudy;80;SSE;14;71%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;76;S;9;75%

East Hampton;Sunny;80;SSE;12;76%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;78;N;5;81%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;83;SSE;16;67%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;75;Calm;6;75%

Glens Falls;Showers;75;Calm;0;68%

Islip;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;79%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;81%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;10;88%

Massena;Rain;66;ENE;7;93%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;79;N;5;78%

Montgomery;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;93%

Monticello;Cloudy;68;E;2;98%

New York;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;SSE;18;81%

Newburgh;Showers;73;N;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;75;S;8;78%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;ENE;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;78;S;12;75%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Cloudy;76;SSW;6;79%

Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;12;87%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;NE;3;93%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;69%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;68%

Watertown;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;87%

Wellsville;Showers;72;S;13;81%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;S;9;81%

White Plains;Cloudy;76;SE;14;84%

