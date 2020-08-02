NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;78;S;4;75%
Binghamton;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;80%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;83%
Central Park;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%
Dansville;Cloudy;80;SSE;14;71%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;76;S;9;75%
East Hampton;Sunny;80;SSE;12;76%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;78;N;5;81%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;83;SSE;16;67%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;75;Calm;6;75%
Glens Falls;Showers;75;Calm;0;68%
Islip;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;79%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;81%
Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;10;88%
Massena;Rain;66;ENE;7;93%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;79;N;5;78%
Montgomery;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;68;E;2;98%
New York;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%
New York Lga;Cloudy;77;SSE;18;81%
Newburgh;Showers;73;N;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;75;S;8;78%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;ENE;6;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;78;S;12;75%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
Rochester;Cloudy;76;SSW;6;79%
Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;12;87%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;NE;3;93%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;69%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;68%
Watertown;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;87%
Wellsville;Showers;72;S;13;81%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;79;S;9;81%
White Plains;Cloudy;76;SE;14;84%
_____
