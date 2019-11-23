NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, November 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;31;WNW;12;69%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;13;68%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;33;W;6;69%
Central Park;Clear;37;N;3;49%
Dansville;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;66%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;75%
East Hampton;Clear;37;NW;14;49%
Elmira;Clear;25;Calm;0;78%
Farmingdale;Clear;37;NW;8;49%
Fort Drum;Clear;27;WNW;6;74%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;10;61%
Glens Falls;Clear;28;WSW;6;58%
Islip;Clear;35;WNW;12;64%
Ithaca;Cloudy;30;NW;8;74%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;3;77%
Massena;Clear;27;W;12;60%
Montauk;Clear;39;WNW;12;52%
Montgomery;Clear;33;WNW;9;56%
Monticello;Mostly clear;27;WNW;11;79%
New York;Clear;37;N;3;49%
New York Jfk;Clear;37;NW;16;52%
New York Lga;Clear;39;NW;17;48%
Newburgh;Clear;32;W;9;58%
Niagara Falls;Clear;30;SW;7;74%
Ogdensburg;Clear;27;WNW;9;63%
Penn (Yan);Clear;31;W;7;66%
Plattsburgh;Clear;29;WNW;12;56%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;29;Calm;0;68%
Rochester;Clear;31;W;9;66%
Rome;Mostly clear;33;NW;12;71%
Saranac Lake;Clear;19;W;12;87%
Shirley;Clear;37;WNW;7;49%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;12;66%
Watertown;Clear;28;WNW;7;68%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;26;NW;9;77%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;36;WNW;12;52%
White Plains;Clear;35;WNW;7;51%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather