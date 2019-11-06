NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;80%
Binghamton;Fog;33;W;7;88%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;38;WNW;11;70%
Central Park;Clear;49;N;6;58%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;W;12;70%
East Hampton;Clear;44;NW;5;68%
Elmira;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;50;NNW;10;52%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;38;W;6;56%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;5;61%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Mostly clear;47;NW;9;73%
Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSW;6;81%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;8;72%
Massena;Clear;37;SW;8;75%
Montauk;Clear;51;NNW;13;51%
Montgomery;Clear;36;WSW;5;85%
Monticello;Clear;36;W;7;89%
New York;Clear;51;Calm;0;65%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;50;NW;13;60%
New York Lga;Clear;50;NW;15;60%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;39;W;7;86%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;33;WNW;13;74%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;8;64%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;69%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;36;Calm;0;85%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;8;72%
Rome;Clear;36;WNW;6;85%
Saranac Lake;Clear;33;N;7;84%
Shirley;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;37;SSW;7;72%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;42;W;17;59%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;33;WSW;7;71%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;45;NNW;3;82%
White Plains;Clear;46;NW;10;57%
_____
