NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;80%

Binghamton;Fog;33;W;7;88%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;38;WNW;11;70%

Central Park;Clear;49;N;6;58%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;W;12;70%

East Hampton;Clear;44;NW;5;68%

Elmira;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;50;NNW;10;52%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;38;W;6;56%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;5;61%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Mostly clear;47;NW;9;73%

Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSW;6;81%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;8;72%

Massena;Clear;37;SW;8;75%

Montauk;Clear;51;NNW;13;51%

Montgomery;Clear;36;WSW;5;85%

Monticello;Clear;36;W;7;89%

New York;Clear;51;Calm;0;65%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;50;NW;13;60%

New York Lga;Clear;50;NW;15;60%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;39;W;7;86%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;33;WNW;13;74%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;8;64%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;69%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;36;Calm;0;85%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;8;72%

Rome;Clear;36;WNW;6;85%

Saranac Lake;Clear;33;N;7;84%

Shirley;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;37;SSW;7;72%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;42;W;17;59%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;33;WSW;7;71%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;45;NNW;3;82%

White Plains;Clear;46;NW;10;57%

